PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter Monday afternoonfollowing the sentencing of George Wagner IV for his role in the Pike County Massacre. "George Wagner IV will never live another day outside of prison," the governor wrote, "A sentence that's another step toward justice for the Rhodens, Gilleys, & Manleys. I spoke with family members this morning, commending them for their courage & their patience as they waited 6+ years for this day."

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO