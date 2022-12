Editor’s note: This meeting was rescheduled from December 19. The article below reflects the updated agenda for December 29. A public hearing and mix of issues await the Select Board at their December 29 meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Meetinghouse and will be broadcast on local cable and live-streamed at this link – or viewers can try the new system in the works at this link.

1 DAY AGO