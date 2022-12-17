ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

One critical in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested for Wilson Road Park murder in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus homicide detectives have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a man found in a pond on the West Side. Columbus police arrested John Ferry, who was wanted for killing Robert Marsh III, 51, on Nov. 23 at the Camp Chase Rail Trail in Wilson Road Park. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber Alert

Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert. Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber …. Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin Park murder suspect arrested 18 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred nearly 18 months ago. At 9:42 p.m. on June 26, 2021 CPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Rich Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Officers found 25-year-old Dontae Crowder […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Street team’ helps Columbus’ homeless fight the cold

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured, two in critical condition, during University District shooting

Three men were injured, two are in critical condition including one with life-threatening injuries, from an overnight shooting in the University District at an address rented through VRBO, according to Columbus police. Three injured, two in critical condition, during …. Three men were injured, two are in critical condition including...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Halloween crash that killed Columbus 4-year-old sees driver charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man is facing possible jail time and a fine after being charged in the death of a four-year-old on Halloween in northeast Columbus. The office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday morning that Lazaro Becerra has been charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter after being accused of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Zoo and Aquarium closing

‘Street team’ helps Columbus’ homeless fight the …. 'Street team' helps Columbus' homeless fight the cold. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WkUj0A. Ohio Amber Alert: Latest information on search for …. Ohio Amber Alert: Latest information on search for Kason Thomas. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WktV7c. One critical in west Columbus shooting. One...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High-risk missing adult last seen in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A high-risk adult was reported missing in Columbus Monday. Leonard Petty, 84, was last seen on the east side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. They said he may be driving a silver 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate number HEZ6268. Petty is a 5’4″ Black man with grey hair and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Photos show suspects in Columbus gas station shooting

Photos show suspects in Columbus gas station shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hKfDNT. Photos show suspects in Columbus gas station shooting. Photos show suspects in Columbus gas station shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hKfDNT. FULL: Ryan Day talks 2023 recruiting class on Signing …. FULL: Ryan Day talks 2023 recruiting class on Signing Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
MARION, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy