One critical in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
911 call: Ohio mother asks ‘who would steal my babies?’
Listen to the full 911 call in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mother distraught at the kidnapping of her children asked what kind of person would do such a thing. In a 911 call released by Columbus Police placed by the mother whose twin boys were kidnapped early Tuesday, the mother […]
Man arrested for Wilson Road Park murder in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus homicide detectives have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a man found in a pond on the West Side. Columbus police arrested John Ferry, who was wanted for killing Robert Marsh III, 51, on Nov. 23 at the Camp Chase Rail Trail in Wilson Road Park. […]
Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert.
Franklin Park murder suspect arrested 18 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred nearly 18 months ago. At 9:42 p.m. on June 26, 2021 CPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Rich Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Officers found 25-year-old Dontae Crowder […]
‘Street team’ helps Columbus’ homeless fight the cold
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
Police continue to seek details on 2020 fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and Columbus police are once again looking for more information on a 2020 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in northeast Columbus. On Sept. 29, 2020, officers went to the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive just after 3 p.m. and found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor with a gunshot wound. […]
Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights
An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.
Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect could face federal charges as days missing stack up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for the last of two missing twins has entered its third day Thursday with no sign of the victim, the suspect or the car they disappeared in. Police are looking for Nalah Jackson in connection with the abduction of Kyair and Kason Thomas. The pair disappeared when their mother […]
Man uses demand note in alleged bank robbery at North Hamilton Rd. PNC Bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing a northeast Columbus bank nearly two weeks ago. On Dec. 12 at around 5 p.m. CPD reported that an unidentified suspect robbed a PNC Bank on the 5100 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blendon Woods neighborhood. The suspect, who […]
Three injured, two in critical condition, during University District shooting
Three men were injured, two are in critical condition including one with life-threatening injuries, from an overnight shooting in the University District at an address rented through VRBO, according to Columbus police.
Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both. […]
Halloween crash that killed Columbus 4-year-old sees driver charged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man is facing possible jail time and a fine after being charged in the death of a four-year-old on Halloween in northeast Columbus. The office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday morning that Lazaro Becerra has been charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter after being accused of […]
NBC Zoo and Aquarium closing
'Street team' helps Columbus' homeless fight the cold. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WkUj0A. Ohio Amber Alert: Latest information on search for Kason Thomas. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WktV7c. One critical in west Columbus shooting.
High-risk missing adult last seen in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A high-risk adult was reported missing in Columbus Monday. Leonard Petty, 84, was last seen on the east side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. They said he may be driving a silver 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate number HEZ6268. Petty is a 5’4″ Black man with grey hair and […]
Licking County Crime Stoppers offer $1,000 reward in assault case
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November assault. At about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Jefferson Road in Newark, a woman was trying to start her car when two mask-wearing men approached her, according to the […]
Photos show suspects in Columbus gas station shooting
Photos show suspects in Columbus gas station shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hKfDNT.
Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
