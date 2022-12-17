Morgan State Bears (4-7) at Arizona Wildcats (11-1, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -28; over/under is 158. BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats after Will Thomas scored 22 points in Morgan State's 75-63 loss to the UMBC Retrievers. The Wildcats have gone 7-0 in home...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO