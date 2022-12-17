Read full article on original website
Related
‘Street team’ helps Columbus’ homeless fight the cold
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
Ohio expands low-cost teen driving school program
Teens wanting to learn how to drive in Ohio now have the chance to do it for little or no cost.
Has Ohio AG Dave Yost finally seen the error of his ways in discrediting a 10-year-old who needed an abortion?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he regrets the pain he caused after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. We’re talking about Yost and his apology...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert. Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber …. Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in...
Flu, COVID-19, RSV filling Ohio hospitals, health officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio —The three main viruses in circulation this winter — influenza, COVID-19 and RSV — are placing Ohio hospitals under significant strain, the state’s top health official said Wednesday. And it’s possible that hospitals may see even more patients after the holidays, as germs spread...
NBC4 Columbus
911 call: Ohio mother asks 'who would steal my babies'
A mother distraught at the kidnapping of her children asked what kind of person would do such a thing in a 911 call released from the incident that sparked an Amber Alert. 911 call: Ohio mother asks ‘who would steal my babies’. A mother distraught at the kidnapping of...
Ohio schools required to begin screening students for dyslexia risk next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio – All Ohio students in grades kindergarten through third grade will be screened for the risk of dyslexia in the 2023-2024 school year, thanks to two bills passed by the General Assembly in recent years and a guidebook developed by a committee to ensure children get reading intervention and don’t fall behind academically.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC Zoo and Aquarium closing
‘Street team’ helps Columbus’ homeless fight the …. 'Street team' helps Columbus' homeless fight the cold. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WkUj0A. Ohio Amber Alert: Latest information on search for …. Ohio Amber Alert: Latest information on search for Kason Thomas. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WktV7c. One critical in west Columbus shooting. One...
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect had legal history
Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert.
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
spectrumnews1.com
11-year-old Ohio girl gives back to pediatric patients
BREMEN, Ohio — It's rare to meet someone who's had 20 surgeries… much less a little girl. That's the story of 11-year-old Onna Sanders. But now, she’s giving back in a big way. What You Need To Know. Onna Sanders has 36 different health complications and has...
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights
An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.
OH Dept. of Health found senior care facility made mistakes. No one was punished
News 5 Investigators found the OH Dept. of Health declined to punish senior care facility, even after substantiating serious allegations.
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
Wave 3
Organization working to rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization is working to help rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Ohio. The Golden Retriever Rescue & Adoption of Needy Dogs, also known as GRRAND, is trying to get these dogs ready for adoption and foster programs. Jane Sonntag, a representative...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
One critical in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
Finalist candidates for Columbus City Council seat announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council announced Wednesday the eight finalists vying for a seat that will be vacated by Elizabeth Brown, the council’s president pro tempore recently tapped to lead the YWCA Columbus. Among them are candidates with backgrounds in government, politics, public policy, and social work. The eight finalists, according to their […]
What the Ohio measles outbreak tells us about childhood vaccines: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Forty million kids in the United States missed a measles vaccine last year, according to the CDC. The disease can cause severe complications , including pneumonia, brain damage and death, and the vaccine is nearly 100% effective.
Comments / 0