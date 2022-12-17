ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

‘Street team’ helps Columbus’ homeless fight the cold

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber Alert

Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert. Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber …. Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

911 call: Ohio mother asks 'who would steal my babies'

A mother distraught at the kidnapping of her children asked what kind of person would do such a thing in a 911 call released from the incident that sparked an Amber Alert. 911 call: Ohio mother asks ‘who would steal my babies’. A mother distraught at the kidnapping of...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Zoo and Aquarium closing

COLUMBUS, OH
WLNS

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

11-year-old Ohio girl gives back to pediatric patients

BREMEN, Ohio — It's rare to meet someone who's had 20 surgeries… much less a little girl. That's the story of 11-year-old Onna Sanders. But now, she’s giving back in a big way. What You Need To Know. Onna Sanders has 36 different health complications and has...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One critical in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Finalist candidates for Columbus City Council seat announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council announced Wednesday the eight finalists vying for a seat that will be vacated by Elizabeth Brown, the council’s president pro tempore recently tapped to lead the YWCA Columbus.  Among them are candidates with backgrounds in government, politics, public policy, and social work. The eight finalists, according to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH

