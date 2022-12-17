Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
mynewsla.com
Deputies Fatally Shoot Man, Rescue Infant Boy After Standoff in Lancaster
An armed man who barricaded himself in a Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit then engaged in a shootout with deputies was fatally shot by deputies during the standoff, authorities said Thursday. No deputies were injured “and the infant was recovered fine and uninjured,” sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Barricaded With Child in Lancaster Mobile Home Park Taken Into Custody
An armed man who barricaded himself in a Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit, then engaged in a shootout with deputies was taken into custody Wednesday evening. No deputies were injured “and the infant was recovered fine and uninjured,” sheriff’s public information officer M. McClendon...
mynewsla.com
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery of Burbank Doughnut Shop
Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive Ave., according to the...
mynewsla.com
Car Consumed by Flames Following Crash Alongside 91 Freeway
A sedan crashed while exiting the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Wednesday, injuring the driver and causing the vehicle to catch fire. The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on the McKinley Street exit ramp from the eastbound 91, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the driver...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
At Least One Dead in Six-Vehicle Crash on 210 Freeway
One person was killed Thursday in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. to the freeway and Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves One Dead
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley and Tuesday an investigation into the shooting is underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect with Sword Barricaded in Venice
A Los Angeles police SWAT team responded to a report of a barricaded burglary suspect allegedly armed with a sword in Venice Monday. The initial call was made around 12:26 p.m. regarding a man with a sword outside of a residence in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue in Venice, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Evading, Theft After Chase in Nuevo
A probationer accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit in Nuevo with a stolen motorcycle loaded into the rear of his pickup truck, then fleeing into hills near Lake Perris where he surrendered, was charged Tuesday with felony evading and other offenses. Armando Reyes Gonzalez, 32, of Moreno...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in San Jacinto Bank Robbery Arrested
A 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in San Jacinto Tuesday was arrested. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 10:48 a.m. to the Bank of Hemet branch in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue regarding a bank robbery, Sgt. Matt Posson said.
mynewsla.com
Man Diagnosed With Depression Reported Missing in Santa Clarita
A 57-year old man who has depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita has been reported missing Thursday. Steven Scott Perez was last seen at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 19900 block of Franks Way, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. Perez is Latino, 6 feet, 2 inches tall,...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed Solo-Vehicle Crash In Antelope Valley
One person was killed Tuesday in a solo-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. at Mount Emma Road near Angeles Forest Highway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. Officers found the Volkswagen sedan overturned on its roof and one person was trapped inside, Kimball...
mynewsla.com
Accused Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Drive-By Shooting Due in Court
A woman accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Santa Ana is due to be arraigned Tuesday, while her alleged accomplice will go to court early next month on a murder charge. Brooke Victoria De La Cruz , 24, of Orange,...
mynewsla.com
Man Struck, Killed While Riding His Scooter on SJ Street
A 35-year-old man riding a scooter was struck and killed on a San Jacinto street in a collision with an SUV, authorities said Monday. Arthur St. Clair of Norco was fatally injured about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on South San Jacinto Avenue, near Midway Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Pair Killed When Sports Car Plows into Tree in Corona
A driver and his passenger were killed when the sports car they were in slammed into a tree near downtown Corona, authorities said Monday. Austin Hornung, 25, and Robert Dissmore, 22, both of Corona, were fatally injured shortly after midnight Saturday on East Ontario Avenue, near Magnolia Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Allegedly Tries Breaking Into Fire Engine Outside MoVal Store
A homeless man with a knife allegedly tried to break into a Riverside County Fire Department engine parked outside a Moreno Valley grocery store Monday, prompting firefighters to request help from sheriff’s deputies before the suspect fled. The attempted break-in was reported at 11:15 in the parking lot of...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Public’s Help In Locating Woman Last Seen in Rowland Heights
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 22-year-old woman diagnosed with autism, anxiety and depression last seen in Rowland Heights. Megan Raye Elder was last seen on around 8 a.m. Monday in the 18100 block of Galatina Street, near Fullerton Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She was last seen wearing a red vest, gray sweatshirt and gray leggings.
