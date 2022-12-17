ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

Word on the street... Texas City/La Marque...

 4 days ago

We want to share all the great and fun things that happen in and around our community.
We celebrate our schools, first responders, restaurants, and places to hang out.
Sit back and relax and let us highlight some awesome events, businesses and people
We are so happy to be able to let y'all know the
Photo byTEXAS CITY POLICE

Texas City Police Department at McDonald's (Texas City, TX).

· Texas City · Officer Sanchez surprised this McDonald’s employee!

#CommunityPolicing #treatsnottickets #TCPD

Photo byLA MARQUE POLICE DEPT.

La Marque Police Department

The police department was visited by the staff of the "True Courage" facility housed in La Marque. This beneficial program (for men only) is a transitional living center and homeless shelter that specializes in helping people get on their feet and become self-supporting.

Theresa Garcia, owner, and Executive Director is in the center (red shirt).

The Officers and staff of LMPD certainly welcomed this healthy and nutritious array of food.

The shortest daylight of the year; the beginning of a new season and the lengthening of days.

The shortest daylight of the year; the beginning of a new season and the lengthening of days. Robert Frost wrote "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" and in it mentions "...the darkest evening of the year" - which could be the winter solstice or it could be the darkest and most difficult event we have to embrace to move toward the light. For me, this is a special day - one in which I choose to find gratitude that YOU are part of my life. My family, friends, and all those with whom I've worked have brought joy into my life and I cherish it. Thank you. On most days I've made time to walk in a beautiful wooded area and watch the seasons come and go. These words often go through my head, as I walk; FOLLOW THE LINK AND READ MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/the-shortest-daylight-of-the-year-the-beginning-of-a-new-season-and-the-lengthening-of-days.
TEXAS CITY, TX
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude.

