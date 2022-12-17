We want to share all the great and fun things that happen in and around our community.

Word on the street... Texas City/La Marque...

Photo by TEXAS CITY POLICE

· Texas City · Officer Sanchez surprised this McDonald’s employee!

Photo by LA MARQUE POLICE DEPT.

La Marque Police Department

The police department was visited by the staff of the "True Courage" facility housed in La Marque. This beneficial program (for men only) is a transitional living center and homeless shelter that specializes in helping people get on their feet and become self-supporting.

Theresa Garcia, owner, and Executive Director is in the center (red shirt).

The Officers and staff of LMPD certainly welcomed this healthy and nutritious array of food.

