ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
The shocking injury Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson will play through vs. Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to add some cushion to their AFC North lead and clinch a playoff berth with a Week 16 win over the New England Patriots. There may be no one in the Cincy locker room more determined to pull out a big win than star EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson. According to head coach Zac Taylor, via Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson plans to play on Saturday, Christmas Eve, against the Patriots, despite nursing a broken wrist.
CINCINNATI, OH
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit

Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bills Pro Bowl snubs: Matt Milano, 2 others who could have made the roster

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl roster is officially out, and several Buffalo Bills made the cut. However, in addition to the Bills Pro Bowl players, there are also several Bills Pro Bowl snubs. With that in mind, let’s look at a few Buffalo players who have played great in the 2022 NFL season (like Matt Milano, Dion Dawkins, and Ed Oliver), compare them to the players that made the 2023 Pro Bowl roster ahead of them, and identify the biggest Bills Pro Bowl snubs of the year.
New York Giants: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Vikings

The New York Giants Week 16 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings gives the G-Men a chance to solidify its playoff spot for 2022. Currently in sixth in the NFC, a win on Saturday would lock the Giants in if the Seattle Seahawks or Detroit Lions lose another game. With that in mind, ahead of Giants-Vikings, let’s make some bold Giants predictions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on NFL comeback after cryptic tweet

Rob Gronkowski is staying busy. However, it doesn’t seem like it will be with an NFL comeback. After sending a cryptic tweet saying he was bored, causing speculation of a return, the four-time All-Pro announced he was joining the FanDuel team to provide content. When asked by Kay Adams...
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash

When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, they may be without their superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts. This past weekend, as the Eagles took on the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder. His availability for Sunday is now being questioned. Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts officially […] The post Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Malik Willis gets brutally honest on Titans’ QB1 role after Ryan Tannehill’s season-ending injury

The Tennessee Titans were handed a devastating blow on Wednesday, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill re-injuring his ankle and now, he’s out for the rest of the season. That means it’s time for Malik Willis to shine, who has struggled in seven games so far in his rookie year. But, the new QB1 remains confident he can help this team win as they look to lock down the AFC South title.
NASHVILLE, TN
Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off in Week 15’s Monday Night Football. When Packers’ kicker Mason Crosby steps on the field, he will be making Green Bay history. Crosby will be making his 255th straight start for the Packers, tying the legendary quarterback Brett Favre for most consecutive […] The post Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears

Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
WASHINGTON, DC
2022 Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is a big deal for many teams throughout the league still in playoff contention, but it’s also a big deal for fantasy football managers who find themselves embroiled in tightly contested playoff series. Fantasy managers need to be set at every position heading into this crucial week of action, including the tight end position, which makes our Week 16 tight end start ’em sit ’em list a very important read.
