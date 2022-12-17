Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
The shocking injury Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson will play through vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to add some cushion to their AFC North lead and clinch a playoff berth with a Week 16 win over the New England Patriots. There may be no one in the Cincy locker room more determined to pull out a big win than star EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson. According to head coach Zac Taylor, via Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson plans to play on Saturday, Christmas Eve, against the Patriots, despite nursing a broken wrist.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Bills Pro Bowl snubs: Matt Milano, 2 others who could have made the roster
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl roster is officially out, and several Buffalo Bills made the cut. However, in addition to the Bills Pro Bowl players, there are also several Bills Pro Bowl snubs. With that in mind, let’s look at a few Buffalo players who have played great in the 2022 NFL season (like Matt Milano, Dion Dawkins, and Ed Oliver), compare them to the players that made the 2023 Pro Bowl roster ahead of them, and identify the biggest Bills Pro Bowl snubs of the year.
New York Giants: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Vikings
The New York Giants Week 16 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings gives the G-Men a chance to solidify its playoff spot for 2022. Currently in sixth in the NFC, a win on Saturday would lock the Giants in if the Seattle Seahawks or Detroit Lions lose another game. With that in mind, ahead of Giants-Vikings, let’s make some bold Giants predictions.
Lamar Jackson’s return on hold, Tyler Huntley to lead Baltimore in Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not make his return from a PCL injury as Tyler Huntley takes the start against the Atlanta Falcons this Saturday, according to a Thursday tweet from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Tyler Huntley earned a 1-1 split in two starts for the Ravens, competing...
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew get major status update for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have a huge Week 16 matchup awaiting them. They will face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. As Jalen Hurts tries to play despite a shoulder injury, it’s looking like the MVP candidate will not take to the field to help his squad secure its 14th win of the season.
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on NFL comeback after cryptic tweet
Rob Gronkowski is staying busy. However, it doesn’t seem like it will be with an NFL comeback. After sending a cryptic tweet saying he was bored, causing speculation of a return, the four-time All-Pro announced he was joining the FanDuel team to provide content. When asked by Kay Adams...
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Seahawks
With the weekend getting closer and closer, it’s time for some Kansas City Chiefs Week 16 bold predictions. They will return home to Arrowhead Stadium in order to play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday for a Christmas Eve spectacle. The Chiefs are currently 11-3 and second in...
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Bears
The NFL season is coming down to the wire, so each game can have serious implications in the playoff battle. With the Buffalo Bills set to travel and face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, it means it is time for some Bills Week 16 bold predictions. Buffalo...
Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash
When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, they may be without their superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts. This past weekend, as the Eagles took on the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder. His availability for Sunday is now being questioned. Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts officially […] The post Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malik Willis gets brutally honest on Titans’ QB1 role after Ryan Tannehill’s season-ending injury
The Tennessee Titans were handed a devastating blow on Wednesday, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill re-injuring his ankle and now, he’s out for the rest of the season. That means it’s time for Malik Willis to shine, who has struggled in seven games so far in his rookie year. But, the new QB1 remains confident he can help this team win as they look to lock down the AFC South title.
Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off in Week 15’s Monday Night Football. When Packers’ kicker Mason Crosby steps on the field, he will be making Green Bay history. Crosby will be making his 255th straight start for the Packers, tying the legendary quarterback Brett Favre for most consecutive […] The post Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears
Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is a big deal for many teams throughout the league still in playoff contention, but it’s also a big deal for fantasy football managers who find themselves embroiled in tightly contested playoff series. Fantasy managers need to be set at every position heading into this crucial week of action, including the tight end position, which makes our Week 16 tight end start ’em sit ’em list a very important read.
