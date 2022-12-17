Read full article on original website
Demeo Battles - What We Know So Far
Developer Resolution Games has churned out several VR games since opening its doors, including "Demeo," a virtual reality version of a tabletop RPG. Designed as a way for players to recreate the experience of getting together around a table to dungeon crawl with dice and miniatures, "Demeo" has received good reviews and a "Very Positive" reception from gamers on Steam.
Baldur's Gate 3 - What We Know So Far
"Baldur's Gate" has a long and venerable history among PC gamers, RPG lovers, and "Dungeons & Dragons" fans alike. The original won widespread praise when it released in 1998 and remains a highlight of developer BioWare's early days when it was still heavily influenced by tabletop RPGs (per Twenty Sided). While the title spawned numerous spinoffs, expansions, and remastered editions, the core series has remained dormant since the launch of "Baldur's Gate 2" in 2000. After decades of waiting, however, fans can rejoice at the return of the franchise with the upcoming "Baldur's Gate 3."
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - What We Know So Far
Developer Motion Twin takes "Dead Cells" back to its roots with a DLC based in Dracula's Castle. It's no secret that Konami's "Castlevania" was one of the inspirations for the "RougeVania," so it's fitting that the latest DLC brings popular "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" characters into the "Dead Cells" world. The Beheaded allies with Richter Belmont and Alucard against Count Dracula in the new content. According to its Steam page, the expansion features a new storyline, 14 new weapons, 20 outfits, and new enemies, including three new bosses. It also includes a library of songs from the "Castlevania" series and 12 remixed tracks coming to the game in the package.
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos - What We Know So Far
In a time when most superhero games are pushing for darker and grittier aesthetics, the newly announced "DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos" appears to be striving for a lighter and much more adorable tone. In this isometric action-RPG, three of the Justice League's most prominent members will have to take on the 5th dimensional imp Mr. Mxyzptlk in a battle to protect the town of Happy Harbor. Players will take control of ultra-cute, chibi-style renditions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman as they join other heroes in the fight against chaotic evil.
Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd - What We Know So Far
In 2021, major comics publisher Dark Horse Comics announced the creation of its gaming and digital division Dark Horse Games. No working titles accompanied the news, but thanks to a reveal at 2022's Game Awards, fans now know that the first game from Dark Horse Games will be "Hellboy: Web of Wyrd."
Crash Team Rumble - What We Know So Far
After years of lying dormant, the "Crash Bandicoot" series has returned in a big way. Back in 2017, Activision published "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," a remastered collection of the franchise's first three games. Following that, the franchise continued to gain momentum, releasing the racing-centric spin-off "Crash Team Racing Nitro Fury" and the mainline sequel/retcon "Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time" in 2019 and 2020, respectively. As both games were well received and proved popular, the series seems to be now firmly back in the public eye. In turn, Activision and developer Toys for Bob have decided to add another fun title to series' catalogue.
Why Call Of Duty: Warzone 2's Mysterious Building 21 Barely Lasted 24 Hours
The incredibly popular "Call of Duty Warzone" continues to pump out new battle royale content for players to enjoy. Of course, one of the biggest additions to "Warzone" was the extraction shooter mode DMZ. But DMZ wasn't a one-and-done release. Instead, Raven Studios has continued to bring new content to DMZ to prevent players from getting bored of its looting and shooting gameplay. And on December 19, DMZ fans got one of the biggest updates so far with Season 1 Reloaded.
Pokémon Confirms What We All Suspected About Ash's Goodbye
The "Pokémon" anime has been around for a quarter of a century, but it feels like just yesterday that Ash Ketchum set out from Pallet Town in his quest to become the greatest Pokémon trainer of all time. Ash made his debut before the turn of the millennium, and the eternally ten-year-old trainer has spent the last 25 years becoming a better trainer throughout countless series, continents, and party compositions — always with Pikachu at his side. Finally, in November this year, he reached that goal — but after Ash became the World Champion, fans wondered what could be left for him, what his future might look like, and whether he would continue to be in the series at all.
The Death Stranding Movie Might Not Feature The Game's Main Character
A week ago, "Death Stranding" fans got unexpected movie news as Hideo Kojima and Hammerstone Studios announced a film adaptation. The exciting news came shortly after "Death Stranding 2" was teased, giving Kojima and "Death Stranding" fans plenty to look forward to as 2022 comes to a close. However, fans of the original main character, Sam Bridges, could feel dismayed that he may not make a movie appearance.
World Of Warcraft Had Its First Global Crash. Here's What Happened
"World of Warcraft" first launched in 2004 and quickly became one of the most-played MMORPGs in the world. In spite of the consistently overwhelming size of the player base over the last 18 years, the game has been remarkably stable. Sure, there have been a few localized outages when individual servers have gone down for one reason or another, but the game as a whole has largely gone uninterrupted for the better part of two decades. This has been vital to the game's success as it makes it reliably possible for players to coordinate with each other so that large guilds can meet up and go raiding together. It appears that that streak is at an end, however.
Every Marvel's Midnight Suns Character Ranked
Firaxis Games, the studio behind classic strategy franchises like "Civilization," and "XCOM," surprised the Tactical RPG community at Gamescom 2021 when it announced their development of "Marvel's Midnight Suns." This new foray into the superhero genre for Firaxis was labeled as, "the biggest game [they] have ever made," and the final product reflects that.
Everything Added In GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update
"Grand Theft Auto 5" might be going on a decade old, but it still reigns as one of the most popular "GTA" games ever thanks to "Grand Theft Auto Online." The team at Rockstar Games has continued to support "Grand Theft Auto Online" over the years with regular content updates that keep it fresh — and these updates go way beyond simple hotfixes and patches. Since 2013 several big expansions like "Los Santos Tuners" have added tons of core content to "Grand Theft Auto Online," like heists, businesses, and the casino. Earlier in 2022, fans got the "Criminal Enterprises" DLC and lots of smaller DLCs like the "Judgement Day" Halloween update.
The Last Of Us Part 3 May Be Closer Than We Thought
Despite Naughty Dog's original PlayStation 3 masterpiece, "The Last of Us," dropping over 11 years ago, the world of "The Last of Us" is still very much on gamers' minds. That's because not only did the game get a sequel, "The Last of Us Part 2," in 2020, but the first entry was recently remastered for PlayStation 5 to include new features and updated graphics. In addition, the series also has a live-action HBO series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey premiering in January and a standalone multiplayer game titled "The Last of Us Factions" in the works.
Everything We Learned From The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Mode Leaks
The debut of ranked multiplayer in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is right around the corner. And thanks to a leak, we may finally known how Activision and Infinity Ward plan to approach it this go-around. To this point, ranked play has been completely absent from "Call of Duty:...
Fans Split Over High On Life's Dig At Video Game Critics
Some of the most commonly criticized parts of "High on Life" dialogue comes from its meta-comedy, jokes that break the fourth wall and reference itself as a video game, like when players stab Gene. One line in particular has been drawing a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons. After the player comes across yet another pipe during a repetitive sequence, Roiland's character Kenny shoulds out the "lazy game development" and calls on prominent gaming news outlets Kotaku, Polygon, and IGN to "knock us down a couple points."
Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Hogwarts Legacy" has finally been confirmed for 2023. The Warner Bros. "Harry Potter" game has endured a series of delays that the team attributed to wanting to give players the "best possible game experience" over the past year. Not that the discourse surrounding J.K. Rowling's transphobic beliefs – which developers have tried to mitigate by adding transgender character options to the game — helped at all. First it was pushed to 2022, now it's still worrying us into 2023.
What Happens If You Kill 5-Torg In High On Life?
"High on Life" features a few sections where players can make choices to decide other characters' fates. One of these involves the crime boss 5-Torg, and it comes pretty early in the game. Players will have the choice to either kill the criminal on the spot or spare her. But how does it affect the highly divisive game if players choose to eliminate 5-Torg early on?
You Can Visit Link From The Legend Of Zelda's Grave In The Original Final Fantasy
Easter eggs in "Final Fantasy" games have abounded over the years for fans to discover and dissect, with famous examples including the appearance of Aerith's ghost in "Final Fantasy 7" and the inclusion of super bosses — optional and super-powered foes — across every game in the series. Other easter eggs have taken to breaking the fourth wall in hilarious ways. For example, players in "Final Fantasy 4" can find a hidden location named the "Developer's Room," containing NPCs named after the dev team who will accuse the player of thieving, restore their MP, and battle them (via BitBytBoy). Other easter eggs even referenced games from outside the mainline "Final Fantasy" cannon, and a specific instance can be seen in the original "Final Fantasy" from 1987.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Access The Atomgrad Raid
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" will host its first raid, Atomgrad, beginning on December 14. However, if you want access to a Raid Key, you're gonna have to earn it. Announced on December 9, the Atomgrad Raid in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is a Special Ops mission that promises to push its players to their limits. The raid follows protagonists Price, Farah, and Gaz as they attempt to find and rescue a missing task force in Urzikstan. The raid serves as a continuation from the game's main campaign and allows up to three players to participate.
Is Octopath Traveler 2 Coming To Xbox?
Square Enix's HD-2D roleplaying adventure "Octopath Traveler" was one of the best games of 2018 when it released on the Nintendo Switch, and its player base only increased over time as the game was ported to PC via Steam in 2019, Google Stadia in 2020, and Xbox consoles in 2021. Yet, the title never released on the PlayStation in any way, shape, or form. Now, however, the game's sequel, simply titled "Octopath Traveler 2," will be releasing on February 24, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
