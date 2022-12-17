CORVALLIS, Ore. — After being held to one point in the first seven minutes of the game, the Oregon State men's basketball team stormed back to beat Denver Tuesday, 57-52. The Beavers trailed by as much as seven points in the first half before going on a 7-2 run to end the first half with a two-point lead at 20-18.

