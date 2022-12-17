ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KVAL

OSU football continues upward trend on Signing Day

CORVALLIS, Ore. — All signs continue to point up for Oregon State football as Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith and Co. inked 18 signees Wednesday. The class was headlined by two four-star recruits in Downey quarterback Aidan Chiles and Las Vegas defensive lineman Kelze Howard. OSU was heavy on...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Ducks make a major splash on Early Signing Day

Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football. With the early national signing period beginning, it was time for players to put pen to paper. And arguably, no one had a bigger day than Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. Here is exactly what unfolded. Earlier this week, the Ducks lost...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Beaver men head into break after comeback win over Denver

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After being held to one point in the first seven minutes of the game, the Oregon State men's basketball team stormed back to beat Denver Tuesday, 57-52. The Beavers trailed by as much as seven points in the first half before going on a 7-2 run to end the first half with a two-point lead at 20-18.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Five-star QB Dante Moore flips commitment from Oregon to UCLA

EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension

EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Cottage Grove boys defeat South Umpqua in thriller

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — In a terrific high school boys basketball game, Cottage Grove beat South Umpqua 71-69. The game was part of Cottage Grove’s Holiday Tournament. Heading into the second half, the Lancers made a flurry of 3-pointers to take the lead. But the Lions stole back...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Triangle Lake boys remain undefeated after win vs. Alsea

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Triangle Lake boys basketball team improved to 7-0 Monday after a 40-35 home victory over Alsea. The Lakers are 5-0 in league play and are in first place in the 1A Mountain West League. Triangle Lake’s next game is after the holidays, hosting the...
BLACHLY, OR
KVAL

Kotek kicks off 'One Oregon Listening Tour' in Yamhill County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor-elect Tina Kotek kicked off her “One Oregon Listening Tour” in Yamhill County today. The tour will see Kotek visit every county in Oregon within her first year in office. Today's events in McMinnville focused on healthcare and addiction care, early learning, and housing and homelessness.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'

EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Man struck by vehicle on Coburg Road

EUGENE, Ore. — A man was hit by a car and thrown under another car on Coburg Road Tuesday night, Eugene Police reported. Just after 8:30 p.m. on December 20, Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the crash at Coburg Road and Oakmont Way. 56-year-old Phillip Loren...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel

EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
EUGENE, OR

