KVAL
OSU football continues upward trend on Signing Day
CORVALLIS, Ore. — All signs continue to point up for Oregon State football as Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith and Co. inked 18 signees Wednesday. The class was headlined by two four-star recruits in Downey quarterback Aidan Chiles and Las Vegas defensive lineman Kelze Howard. OSU was heavy on...
KVAL
Ducks make a major splash on Early Signing Day
Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football. With the early national signing period beginning, it was time for players to put pen to paper. And arguably, no one had a bigger day than Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. Here is exactly what unfolded. Earlier this week, the Ducks lost...
KVAL
Beaver men head into break after comeback win over Denver
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After being held to one point in the first seven minutes of the game, the Oregon State men's basketball team stormed back to beat Denver Tuesday, 57-52. The Beavers trailed by as much as seven points in the first half before going on a 7-2 run to end the first half with a two-point lead at 20-18.
KVAL
Kelly Graves picks up 200th win at Oregon as Ducks down No. 17 Arkansas
SAN DIEGO, Ore. — In a highly-competitive battle at the San Diego Invitational, No. 16 Oregon downed No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 Tuesday in women's college basketball. The matchup certainly lived up to its top-20 billing, as the Ducks and Razorbacks went back-and-forth for the entire game. But in the...
KVAL
Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
KVAL
Five-star QB Dante Moore flips commitment from Oregon to UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
KVAL
Oregon women's basketball star Te-Hina Paopao gets homecoming game in San Diego
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon women's basketball has navigated the first third of their schedule fairly well. A 9-1 record with just two non-conference games remaining. After a 64-point win Sunday over lowly College of Charleston, the final pair of non-con games for the Ducks could be their toughest test yet.
KVAL
Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension
EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
KVAL
Thurston boys slide by Century in non-league basketball
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Thurston Colts defeated Century in a close game Tuesday in Springfield, 57-55. Here's a look at the highlights:. Thurston improved to 4-3 with the win.
KVAL
Cottage Grove boys defeat South Umpqua in thriller
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — In a terrific high school boys basketball game, Cottage Grove beat South Umpqua 71-69. The game was part of Cottage Grove’s Holiday Tournament. Heading into the second half, the Lancers made a flurry of 3-pointers to take the lead. But the Lions stole back...
KVAL
Triangle Lake boys remain undefeated after win vs. Alsea
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Triangle Lake boys basketball team improved to 7-0 Monday after a 40-35 home victory over Alsea. The Lakers are 5-0 in league play and are in first place in the 1A Mountain West League. Triangle Lake’s next game is after the holidays, hosting the...
KVAL
Kotek kicks off 'One Oregon Listening Tour' in Yamhill County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor-elect Tina Kotek kicked off her “One Oregon Listening Tour” in Yamhill County today. The tour will see Kotek visit every county in Oregon within her first year in office. Today's events in McMinnville focused on healthcare and addiction care, early learning, and housing and homelessness.
KVAL
Oregon State University receives $1.7 million federal grant for cybersecurity scholarships
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Monday that Oregon State University (OSU) is receiving $1,727,359 from the National Science Foundation (NSF)’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS). The grant is an attempt to train highly qualified cybersecurity professionals to serve in federal, state, local,...
KVAL
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
KVAL
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
KVAL
Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
KVAL
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
KVAL
Man struck by vehicle on Coburg Road
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was hit by a car and thrown under another car on Coburg Road Tuesday night, Eugene Police reported. Just after 8:30 p.m. on December 20, Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the crash at Coburg Road and Oakmont Way. 56-year-old Phillip Loren...
KVAL
Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
