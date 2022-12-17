Read full article on original website
Surfline
Outlook: The Ocean This Christmas, Australia-Wide
The most likely location for Christmas epic-ness in 2022 - Bells Beach! Who'd have thought. Photo: Steve Ryan. Let’s be honest here: it might be smarter not to surf at Christmas. So many conflicting obligations! So many family members to offend. But what if you get a new board? Or at least wanna try to fit a surf in around a crazy social schedule? Or have three solid days to use how you want? However this weekend will play out for you, here’s a few ideas about what to expect from the ocean, wherever you happen to be. (And if that’s Vicco, congratulations! You’ll finally have it all over everyone else.)
The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii
Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
Burning Memories Part 3: Kaikōura to Ōtepoti
Photography by Warren Hawke and Rambo Estrada. The swell finally arrived at many of the South Island’s famous stone points and northeast facing beach-breaks. Packing a little less punch than the North Island received but promising some very groomed fun. Two of Aotearoa’s most talented photographers were on the pulse: Warren Hawke who doesn’t miss a beat around his part of the country, and the perpetual traveler Rambo Estrada, who seems to be spending more time amid the beauty of the Ōtākou region than where he usually resides in Mount Maunganui.
Jaws' Opening Swell: Of Sons and Daughters
When Strapped Crew OG, Brett Lickle, and his tow-partner Laird Hamilton were whipping each other into bombs out at Peahi back in the 90s, it might’ve felt a little like walking on the moon. Certainly, uncharted territory. Brett probably didn’t imagine that eventually, over a decade later, people would be jumping off the rocks and paddling into waves that he and Laird thought could only be caught with Jet Ski assist. Brett also couldn’t imagine that he’d eventually have a daughter who’d be one of those big-wave paddlers, a young woman named Skylar that he’d watch from the channel scrape into a bomb this past Saturday during Peahi’s opening swell.
