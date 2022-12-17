The most likely location for Christmas epic-ness in 2022 - Bells Beach! Who'd have thought. Photo: Steve Ryan. Let’s be honest here: it might be smarter not to surf at Christmas. So many conflicting obligations! So many family members to offend. But what if you get a new board? Or at least wanna try to fit a surf in around a crazy social schedule? Or have three solid days to use how you want? However this weekend will play out for you, here’s a few ideas about what to expect from the ocean, wherever you happen to be. (And if that’s Vicco, congratulations! You’ll finally have it all over everyone else.)

1 DAY AGO