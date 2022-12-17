The NCAA Early Signing Period opens tomorrow, and the Beavers have set up one of their most promising recruiting classes in years. 247Sports has Oregon State ranked 49th in the nation while Rivals.com slots them in at 50th; 8th overall in the Pac-12. 19 Players are expected to sign tomorrow. It’s Jonathan Smith’s 2nd highest-rated recruiting class (2019 came in at 42nd). Here’s a quick look at who to keep an eye out for:

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO