Aidan Chiles Signs With Oregon State
One of the country’s top dual threat quarterbacks is officially coming to Corvallis. Aidan Chiles, out of Downey High School in Downey, California, signed his letter of intent to play for Oregon State this morning. Chiles, at 6’4” and 195 pounds, could be a game changer for the Beavers....
Zakaih Saez signs with Oregon State
Zakaih Saez is a 6-foot-4, 230 pound edge rusher from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He held a bunch of offers including: Florida State, Maryland, Iowa State, Pitt. Louisville, Mississippi State and many others. He’s a two-sport athlete (basketball) who helped his high school with their fourth-straight state title racking up 51 tackles (10 sacks).
Harlem Howard signs with Oregon State
Harlem Howard is a 6-foot-1, 165 pound safety from Pompano Beach, Florida. He held a bunch of offers including: Louisville, Indiana, Vanderbilt, East Carolina, Western Kentucky and many others. He took his official visit to Corvallis the weekend before the Las Vegas bowl and signed with the Beavers this morning.
Zachary Card signs with Oregon State
Zachary Card is a 5-foot-10, 165 pound wide receiver from Pittsburg, California. He held offers from Fresno State, Washington State, Nevada, UNLV and many others. He officially signed and faxed in his NLI this morning. Card is an explosive athlete and probably would have received even more offers if he...
Cooper Jensen Signs With Oregon State
Oregon State has gotten a lot of use out of the Tight End position in the last few seasons, and they might have found their next man up, with Cooper Jensen signing his letter of intent this morning. Jensen stands at 6 foot 5 and 210 pounds. He currently plays...
Thomas Collins signs with Oregon State
Thomas Collins is a 6-foot-1, 275 pound defensive end out of RIG Academy in Sweden. The international recruit is potential gem in the Beavers class and he held offers from Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Texas, Minnesota, TCU, Houston and many others. He officially signed and faxed in his N.L.I. this morning.
Abraham Johnson signs with Oregon State
Abraham ‘JoJo’ Johnson is a 6-foot-3, 280 pound defensive lineman from Olympus high school in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 10 games as a senior, he has recorded 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, per MaxPreps. 247sports has Johnson as a three star recruit, and...
Montrel Hatten signs with Oregon State
Montrel Hatten is a 6-foot-0, 175 pound wide receiver from Carthage, Texas. Hatten had offers and big-time interest from schools like: Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, TCU, Houston and a host of other universities. He officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Oregon State early this morning. Oregon State’s coaching staff...
David Wells signs with Oregon State
David Wells is a 6-foot-0, 170 pound wide receiver from Lakewood, Washington. In 19 games as a senior/junior, he recorded 1,463 yards and 16 TDs for Lakes high school according to MaxPreps. The most jaw dropping statistic is that he averaged 22.5 yards per reception. talk about a big play threat!
Nikko Taylor Signs With Oregon State
The Beavers made a big addition to their defense today, with Juco Edge Rusher Nikko Taylor signing with Oregon State today. Taylor is rated as the best Juco Edge Rusher by 247Sports, and at 6’6 and 245 pounds he should bring a big physical element to Oregon State’s pass rush. He currently plays for Hutschinson Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.
Andre Jordan Jr. Signs With Oregon State
The Oregon State secondary keeps getting better, with cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. signing his letter of intent Wednesday morning. Jordan, 6’1 and 165 pounds, currently plays for Federal Way High School in Federal Way, Washington. He is rated as the 62nd best cornerback in the 2023 class by 247 sports. In addition to Oregon State he was offered by Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and Oregon. Check out some of his highlights below.
Oregon State Football: Early Signing Day Preview
The NCAA Early Signing Period opens tomorrow, and the Beavers have set up one of their most promising recruiting classes in years. 247Sports has Oregon State ranked 49th in the nation while Rivals.com slots them in at 50th; 8th overall in the Pac-12. 19 Players are expected to sign tomorrow. It’s Jonathan Smith’s 2nd highest-rated recruiting class (2019 came in at 42nd). Here’s a quick look at who to keep an eye out for:
Jermod McCoy signs with Oregon State
Jermod McCoy is a 6-foot-0, 170 pound defensive back/wide receiver from Whitehouse, Texas. He held offers from Tulane, Air Force, Army and many others. He took his official visit to Corvallis in November and signed with the Beavers this morning. Jermod McCoy has all the tools to be an outstanding...
