Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Related
NOLA.com
Fontainebleau tabs Johnny Kavanaugh as its next football coach
The Fontainebleau Bulldogs football program has found its next head coach. Johnny Kavanaugh, who spent his entire coaching career at North Caddo including the past five seasons as head coach, was named the next Bulldogs coach, according to a news release from Fontainebleau principal Nathan Corley. “First of all, Nathan...
NOLA.com
Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait
The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
NOLA.com
Edna Karr DE Jonathan Bax is ready to go 'where his feet are going to be'
It was a difficult summer for Karr defensive end Jonathan Bax as he wrestled with his choices for a college future. But those anxious moments of uncertainty gave way to celebration on Wednesday as Bax and Karr two teammates made their college selections on early National Signing Day. Bax, a...
NOLA.com
South Alabama ascending as a program ahead of New Orleans Bowl battle with Western Kentucky
It’s hard to be 10-2, just five points away from perfection, and yet still seemingly remaining under the radar in the college football landscape. But that's what South Alabama accomplished this season. But the Jaguars see Wednesday’s New Orleans Bowl against Western Kentucky (8-5) as a prime opportunity to...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
ALOHA COURT 703: $262,000, Everett Leonard Bond and Patricia Cooke Bond to Jeffrey Schilling and Emily Beck Schilling. ALOHA COURT 717: $228,300, Peggy L. Sholar to Ryan C. Johnston and Hannah M. Johnston. EAGLE ST. 73433: $12,000, Ernesto Abdo and Ramona M. Abdo to Walter Noe Hernandez, Jose Carlos Mendoza...
NOLA.com
Four dishes at Acropolis on Freret and the final days of Réveillon dinners
Dubbed "My Big Fat Greek Réveillon," Acropolis on Freret has a contemporary Réveillon dinner menu featuring authentic Mediterranean dishes. The four course meal features the restaurant's signature dishes like six-onion soup and gyro along with special holiday additions like lamb and pastitsio. Diners are able to choose from four options for each course.
NOLA.com
Steve Cannizaro, Times-Picayune reporter known for big heart, sense of humor, dies at 71
Steven Cannizaro, a former Times-Picayune reporter with a wry sense of humor, a wide range of interests and a talent for imposing order onto a complex story, died Monday at his Chalmette home. He was 71. No cause of death has been established, his wife, Joan Cannizaro, said, but he...
NOLA.com
Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others
Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
NOLA.com
Hitting all the right notes
A group of music lovers grabbed their instruments of choice and headed to O'Keefe Feed & Seed on Dec. 3 for an informal concert on the porch of the business in downtown Covington. It was quite a bit like the impromptu jams that used to take place at fellow Covington institution, Marsolan's Feed & Seed, before the iconic building burned to the ground last November. The open floor plan and wooden walls, ceiling and floor provided excellent fine acoustics for shows — mostly country and bluegrass music. Perhaps there's a new tradition in the making at O'Keefe's? Stay tuned!
NOLA.com
Million-dollar properties offer luxuries in Lakeview, CBD, Metairie and Covington
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras floats will be unveiled at Rex den in annual preview
Get an inside look at the den that houses the floats of the annual Rex Mardi Gras parade Jan. 21 when the Friends of the Cabildo hosts a viewing. The Rex den, 2531 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, houses not only the krewe's signature floats that roll each year, like the Bouef Gras, His Majesty's Bandwagon and the Royal Barge, but also the floats that will carry out the year's theme.
NOLA.com
Power restored in Lakeview, after outage knocks out lights for 10,000 customers, Entergy says
More than 10,000 people were without power Monday in New Orleans, primarily in Lakeview, Entergy said. Power has been restored as of 1:35 p.m., officials said. At the outage's peak around noon, about 10,100 customers in Orleans Parish were without power, including all of Lakeview and West End, plus several lakefront neighborhoods and parts of Navarre.
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
NOLA.com
Here's when New Orleans is expected to freeze this weekend
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana over Christmas weekend — really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the...
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
NOLA.com
1 killed in Wednesday night shooting in Mid-City, New Orleans police say
A Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead in Mid-City is under investigation as a homicide, the New Orleans Police Department says. Officers responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues at about 8:01 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead about two hours later, police said.
NOLA.com
It was so cold on Christmas 1989 that you could ice skate on the Bay St. Louis beach
The Mississippi Coast won’t see snow for Christmas this year, but it’ll be the coldest it’s been here in decades as Santa Claus comes to town. Snow flurries are possible for Hattiesburg area, and temperatures will be below freezing on the Coast as much of the U.S. will experience an Arctic blast later this week.
NOLA.com
Cantrell appoints interim chief Michelle Woodfork to NOPD, first woman to lead department
Capt. Michelle Woodfork has been appointed as the interim chief of the New Orleans Police Department, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday morning. Woodfork, who has been with the department for almost 32 years, will take over as the department head Dec. 22, when Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson officially steps down.
NOLA.com
$2.85M Uptown condo is a lesson in luxe living at the former Perrier Street site of NOCCA
A stylish Uptown penthouse makes it cool to be at school — at least a former school. This condominium in the former halls of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts is a creative use of soaring spaces and elegant details in a historic building that also previously was home to the LaSalle Elementary School.
Comments / 0