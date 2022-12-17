A group of music lovers grabbed their instruments of choice and headed to O'Keefe Feed & Seed on Dec. 3 for an informal concert on the porch of the business in downtown Covington. It was quite a bit like the impromptu jams that used to take place at fellow Covington institution, Marsolan's Feed & Seed, before the iconic building burned to the ground last November. The open floor plan and wooden walls, ceiling and floor provided excellent fine acoustics for shows — mostly country and bluegrass music. Perhaps there's a new tradition in the making at O'Keefe's? Stay tuned!

COVINGTON, LA