Mandeville, LA

Fontainebleau tabs Johnny Kavanaugh as its next football coach

The Fontainebleau Bulldogs football program has found its next head coach. Johnny Kavanaugh, who spent his entire coaching career at North Caddo including the past five seasons as head coach, was named the next Bulldogs coach, according to a news release from Fontainebleau principal Nathan Corley. “First of all, Nathan...
Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait

The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
Four dishes at Acropolis on Freret and the final days of Réveillon dinners

Dubbed "My Big Fat Greek Réveillon," Acropolis on Freret has a contemporary Réveillon dinner menu featuring authentic Mediterranean dishes. The four course meal features the restaurant's signature dishes like six-onion soup and gyro along with special holiday additions like lamb and pastitsio. Diners are able to choose from four options for each course.
Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others

Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
Hitting all the right notes

A group of music lovers grabbed their instruments of choice and headed to O'Keefe Feed & Seed on Dec. 3 for an informal concert on the porch of the business in downtown Covington. It was quite a bit like the impromptu jams that used to take place at fellow Covington institution, Marsolan's Feed & Seed, before the iconic building burned to the ground last November. The open floor plan and wooden walls, ceiling and floor provided excellent fine acoustics for shows — mostly country and bluegrass music. Perhaps there's a new tradition in the making at O'Keefe's? Stay tuned!
Mardi Gras floats will be unveiled at Rex den in annual preview

Get an inside look at the den that houses the floats of the annual Rex Mardi Gras parade Jan. 21 when the Friends of the Cabildo hosts a viewing. The Rex den, 2531 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, houses not only the krewe's signature floats that roll each year, like the Bouef Gras, His Majesty's Bandwagon and the Royal Barge, but also the floats that will carry out the year's theme.
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Here's when New Orleans is expected to freeze this weekend

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana over Christmas weekend — really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the...
1 killed in Wednesday night shooting in Mid-City, New Orleans police say

A Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead in Mid-City is under investigation as a homicide, the New Orleans Police Department says. Officers responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues at about 8:01 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead about two hours later, police said.
