ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

SBI completes investigation of James "Smuggie" Mitchell's business claims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation into whether a Charlotte City Councilmember's business ventures violate North Carolina laws has been completed by a state agency. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday that the agency's investigation on James "Smuggie" Mitchell was complete. The details...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Plaza Midwood businesses apply for social district status

Plaza Midwood officially submitted paperwork to become Charlotte's first social district, which would allow public consumption of alcohol in designated areas at participating businesses, city leaders confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Social districts took off across the state thanks to a new state law that allows people to drink alcohol outside...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday. Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

New details in disappearance of Madalina Cojocari

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari, made her first appearance in court Tuesday before a judge, a new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation. Court document: Parents had a fight before the disappearance. Diana Cojocari told investigators...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Search for missing girl expands to Lake Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expanded to an area that includes Lake Cornelius Monday, officials confirmed. The girl was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. "As part of the normal investigative process, we are expanding...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

'Life-threatening cold': Charlotte will feel below 0 this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Arctic blast is making its way toward the Carolinas with Charlotte preparing for one of the coldest Christmases on record, including the threat of wintry weather in the North Carolina mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through Thursday afternoon for Ashe, Avery,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy