FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
SBI completes investigation of James "Smuggie" Mitchell's business claims
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation into whether a Charlotte City Councilmember's business ventures violate North Carolina laws has been completed by a state agency. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday that the agency's investigation on James "Smuggie" Mitchell was complete. The details...
Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
Interstate 77 northbound partially closed at Billy Graham Parkway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound are closed at Billy Graham Parkway, which is also the exit for Woodlawn Road, following a crash. The Charlotte Fire Department, a tow truck, and other first responders are on-scene to check on those involved in the crash. A North...
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family is "devastated...
'Security system is very much lacking' | Gastonia Police report storage facility broken into a dozen times this month
GASTONIA, N.C. — The search for suspected thieves is on after a string of storage unit break-ins have taken place within the last month in Gastonia. The Gastonia Police Department said officers are investigating at least 12 cases of items stolen from Morningstar Storage on East Franklin Boulevard. Sonya...
Plaza Midwood businesses apply for social district status
Plaza Midwood officially submitted paperwork to become Charlotte's first social district, which would allow public consumption of alcohol in designated areas at participating businesses, city leaders confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Social districts took off across the state thanks to a new state law that allows people to drink alcohol outside...
Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday. Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.
New details in disappearance of Madalina Cojocari
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari, made her first appearance in court Tuesday before a judge, a new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation. Court document: Parents had a fight before the disappearance. Diana Cojocari told investigators...
'It's all a facade' | Former gang member weighs in on youth violence problem and how to fix it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "It's all a facade." That's the message James Young, Jr. tries to share with kids feeling the pull of a gang. It's the revelation he said he had as a teen, sitting in a prison cell on Rikers Island after getting busted for transporting drugs across state lines on behalf of a gang.
Search for missing girl expands to Lake Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expanded to an area that includes Lake Cornelius Monday, officials confirmed. The girl was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. "As part of the normal investigative process, we are expanding...
Cornelius Police return to home of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday afternoon, investigators returned to the home of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari and stayed for hours. Officers were seen taking a blue storage bin from the home and putting it in a crime scene van. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about Wednesday's police response.
CMPD animal shelter at critical capacity, pauses owner surrenders of dogs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Animal Care & Control division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has halted owner surrenders of dogs, as of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shelter reports critical levels of kennel capacity, with 282 dogs in the system. Of those dogs, 208 are housed on-site in...
Video shows the last confirmed location of missing 11-year-old girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A newly released video recorded 29 days ago -- and 24 days before the 11-year-old girl was officially reported missing -- is the last time investigators can say with certainty that Madalina Cojocari was seen. The video released Tuesday shows the girl getting off the Bailey...
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
'Life-threatening cold': Charlotte will feel below 0 this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Arctic blast is making its way toward the Carolinas with Charlotte preparing for one of the coldest Christmases on record, including the threat of wintry weather in the North Carolina mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through Thursday afternoon for Ashe, Avery,...
WCNC
Mecklenburg County shelters expanding hours, capacity this weekend
Homeless shelters are letting more people in and staying open longer. The Charlotte area is bracing for the cold weather this weekend.
'To brazenly break state law is wrong' | NC tourism groups against school districts breaking school calendar laws
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tourism in North Carolina generates billions of dollars in annual revenue. According to Visit North Carolina, the state received about $28 billion in visitor spending in 2021 alone. This comes from things like people visiting the mountains to enjoying the summer in beach homes on...
I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens after crash leaves 3 hurt, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte has reopened early Sunday morning following a crash that left three people seriously hurt, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, I-485 inner loop near Old Statesville Road was closed just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday due to the crash. I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens to crash.
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
WCNC
