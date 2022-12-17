GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jodi Premo Wing of Gouverneur died on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 of complications of Influenza A and Pneumonia. She had just turned 57 on Dec. 11th. Jodi was special needs and loved dolls, coloring books, bingo, makeup, jewelry, and her little dog, Rose, who let Jodi dress her in cute little outfits. She loved spending time talking on the phone with her cousins and friends as well. She loved walking around town and shopping whenever she could and said “hi” to just about anyone who crossed her path.

GOUVERNEUR, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO