wwnytv.com
Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville, NY, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. She was born on March 26, 1948, in Baldwinsville, NY, daughter of Adrian and Dorothy (Blake) O’Brien. Stephanie grew up in Baldwinsville, NY where she attended Baker High School.
wwnytv.com
State panel makes recommendations affecting closed Watertown & Ogdensburg prisons
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Requests for proposals (RFPs) on how to reuse the former Watertown Correctional Facility should be fast-tracked, a state commission said in a report released Thursday. The Watertown prison is one of two shuttered state prisons that will be put on the front burner for RFPs....
wwnytv.com
Marian J. Albright, 98, of Thousand Island Park
THOUSAND ISLAND PARK, New York (WWNY) - Marian J. Albright, 98, passed away at her home in TI Park on Monday evening, December 19th. She was born February 13, 1924, in Syracuse, NY, daughter of Floyd W. and Jessie Beagle Snyder. She graduated from Onondaga Valley High School in Syracuse.
wwnytv.com
Volunteers sign up to help veterans after 7 News report
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You stepped up!. Earlier this month, Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network told 7 News more volunteers were needed to take veterans to and from appointments. After our report, you took action. The group checked in with us Tuesday to say 10 people from Watertown signed...
wwnytv.com
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born to Clarence E. Gordon and DeEtta E Northop Carey on April 12, 1929, in Three Mile Bay, NY. Jeannine’s fondest childhood memories were spent...
wwnytv.com
Michelle R. Gentile, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle R. Gentile, Watertown passed away Sunday, December 13th at her home. She was 55 years old. Calling hours will be Monday December 26th, 2022 from 10 am – 12 noon with a funeral service to follow at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
wwnytv.com
Larry Dee Bezner, 78, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Larry Dee Bezner passed away Saturday, December 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. He was 78 years old. He was born in Watertown, NY on September 1, 1944, the son to the late John and Erva Parker Bezner. Larry graduated from the Adams-Adams Center School in June 1963. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1969, at the time as a Jet Engine Mechanic.
wwnytv.com
Jodi Premo Wing, 57, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jodi Premo Wing of Gouverneur died on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 of complications of Influenza A and Pneumonia. She had just turned 57 on Dec. 11th. Jodi was special needs and loved dolls, coloring books, bingo, makeup, jewelry, and her little dog, Rose, who let Jodi dress her in cute little outfits. She loved spending time talking on the phone with her cousins and friends as well. She loved walking around town and shopping whenever she could and said “hi” to just about anyone who crossed her path.
wwnytv.com
Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Main Street passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 2, 1929, in Gouverneur, New York to the late P. Lawrence & Mildred E. (Reddick) Pickert.
wwnytv.com
Thomas D. Squires, 77, formerly of the North Country
TEMPLE TERRACE, Florida (WWNY) - Thomas D. Squires, 77, formerly of NNY, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL. He was born on October 29, 1945 in Watertown, NY son of Donald and Doris Squires. Tom graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1963, Oswego State in 1967, he attended Wadham’s Hall in Ogdensburg and graduated with a Master’s Degree from Christ the King Seminary in Buffalo, NY in 1975.
wwnytv.com
Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Northland Estates, Watertown passed away Sunday morning, December 18,2022 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown. Betty was born July 13,1934 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Ernest “Dooley” and Nina (Parker) Kingsley. She was a graduate of Watertown...
wwnytv.com
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The biomass facility which powers Fort Drum is set to close early next year. More than 2 dozen jobs are there and it supports dozens of logging and trucking jobs in the north country. ReEnergy buys wood chips from local lumber yards and sawmills,...
wwnytv.com
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Holiday fun & enjoying the snow
(WWNY) - We had a great turnout of pics this week ‘between snow shots and holiday fun. Let’s start with this Sun Dog that was seen in St. Lawrence County. We have shots of it from Ogdensburg, Depeyster, and Lisbon — and in Plessis in Jefferson County.
wwnytv.com
It might be cliché, but it’s the calm before the storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What was a winter storm watch yesterday has turned into a warning. But that starts Friday. For Thursday, we’ll have rain late in the day and highs will be around 40. Temperatures rise through the 40s overnight. It also becomes very windy overnight. High...
wwnytv.com
3 finalists named for Watertown school superintendent
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City school board has selected three finalists for district superintendent. One of the three could replace Patti LaBarr, who resigned as superintendent at the end of August. The finalists are Harrisville Central School superintendent Robert Finster, Pulaski Academy and Central School superintendent Tom...
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: Hoops, hockey & wrestling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy Wednesday on the local high school sports schedule, with action on the hardwood, ice, and mat in both the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference. In Dexter, it was a boys’ Frontier League basketball matchup as the Lions hosted the...
wwnytv.com
Santa and Grinch visit patients at Samaritan Medical Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two very special guests did rounds Tuesday morning at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center. Santa Claus and his assistant, The Grinch, checked in on some special patients a couple of days before Christmas. “Sheer excitement for all those knowing that there was going to be...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on sewage in river, lottery win & Mel’s award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State data shows Watertown sent close to 8 million gallons of untreated sewage and rainwater into the Black River in November. It’s due to a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure:. They spend time trying to find things to buy like a pool...
wwnytv.com
Evans Mills Raceway expands times for holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is offering more opportunities for people to see their drive-through holiday light show. General manager Nick Czerow said the Northern Lights show will be available every day through New Year’s Day. It was open Thursdays through Sundays only. Watch the...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Salvation Army gives turkeys, toys to needy families
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After weeks of getting ready, the Watertown Salvation Army held its big holiday distribution Wednesday. The group handed out toys and food, including frozen turkeys. More than 300 families benefit. “We get to see a lot of happy faces. We get to see a lot...
