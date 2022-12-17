Read full article on original website
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Sweet Photos to Celebrate Daughter's 21st Birthday
Tim McGraw's youngest daughter is officially all grown up!. The country star and father-of-three shared a sweet message to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in honor of his daughter Audrey's 21st birthday. "Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!" McGraw captioned the post dedicated to Audrey, the youngest of his three...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
Jennifer Garner and 'Movie Husband' Edgar Ramírez Have Surprise Reunion on Airplane
Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez costarred in Netflix's 2021 family comedy Yes Day Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez were met with quite the surprise when they found themselves seated together on an airplane! On Wednesday, Garner, 50, shared a photo of herself with Ramírez, 45, on Instagram as she explained that she boarded a flight only to realize her Yes Day costar Ramírez was seated directly in front of her on the plane. "When you board a plane and your seat mate is your movie husband," Garner wrote,...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Trying to Be a Cool Mom' as She Matches with Daughters in New Photo
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 6 months, and Lyla, 2 Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and her girls are staying chic and cozy this holiday season! On Wednesday, the author, 33, shared a sweet photo on Instagram with her two girls, Lyla Maria, 2, and Eloise Christina, 6 months, as they sport matching "coastal grandma looks." In the snap, Schwarzenegger Pratt smiles as she wears a soft beige loungewear set and holds baby Eloise, who is also wearing a neutral-colored outfit. Hiding next to her mom's leg is Lyla,...
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint and Friends to Meet His Favorite NFL Player for His 7th Birthday
Kim Kardashian shares sons Psalm and Saint and daughters Chicago and North with ex Kanye West Kim Kardashian has given one of her kids another unforgettable birthday. On Monday, the mom of four, 42, shared photos from her Sunday at SoFi Stadium, where she treated son Saint and his friends to a Los Angeles Rams game in celebration of his 7th birthday. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much!" the SKIMS founder captioned her Instagram photo carousel. "I love seeing you grow...
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Stephen Boss Net Worth 2022: How Much Did tWitch Make At Time of His Death?
How much is Stephen Boss' net worth at the time of his death?. Boss, who was famously known as tWitch, was found dead on Tuesday inside his hotel room's bathroom. A maid went to his room after he failed to check out at 11 a.m. His wife, Allison, confirmed the...
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'
The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'
The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
Mother of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed to be 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Professional
Diddy is the father of a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, who was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media, and she recently removed her Instagram. Dana works in cyber security and is a native of Southern California.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
Tia Mowry and Kids to Spend Holidays with Ex Cory Hardrict Following Divorce: 'Family Is Family'
The former couple will set aside their differences to celebrate together with their kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4 Tia Mowry and her kids will be joining Cory Hardrict to celebrate the holidays as a family. "Yes, we are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we're really excited about," the Sister, Sister alum, 44, told TMZ. "With the whole family." The former couple, who wed in 2008 and announced their separation in October 2022, are parents to son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. Asked if she thinks...
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos as Her Kids Help to Decorate House for Christmas
Jenna Bush Hager's family is already gearing up for Christmas!. The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 40, shared a series of sweet family photos on her Instagram Story Monday as her three kids, daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, Poppy Louise, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, helped to decorate their home for the upcoming holiday.
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Cuddle Up to Watch Animal Planet Together: 'Ster Loves' It
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to daughter Sterling, 21 months, and son Bronze, whom they welcomed last week Patrick Mahomes is spending quality time with his little girl shortly after welcoming a new addition to the family. On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story of the NFL star, 27, snuggling with daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, as the pair watch Animal Planet together on the couch. In the cute clip, Brittany, 27, first shows an aquatic scene playing on the TV before panning...
