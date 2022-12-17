The staff at Citizen’s Bank reported Dec. 14 that a woman was trying to withdraw $13,000 from her account and they were concerned she was being scammed. Responding officers spoke to the 70-year-old resident and she explained that she received a phone call from an emotional woman, who claimed to be her daughter. She was then told by a man, claiming to be with the state police, that her daughter was in jail after causing an accident with a pregnant woman.

MAYFIELD, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO