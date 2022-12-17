ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers try to turn the tables on would-be scammers: Mayfield Police Blotter

The staff at Citizen’s Bank reported Dec. 14 that a woman was trying to withdraw $13,000 from her account and they were concerned she was being scammed. Responding officers spoke to the 70-year-old resident and she explained that she received a phone call from an emotional woman, who claimed to be her daughter. She was then told by a man, claiming to be with the state police, that her daughter was in jail after causing an accident with a pregnant woman.
MAYFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon bus driver arrested for OVI after driving students to school

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon school bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Officers responded to the bus garage after an administrator reported one of their bus drivers, Christina Krusinski, 55, tested positive for alcohol during a random screening, police said.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Scammers take advantage of grieving widow: Seven Hills Police Blotter

On Dec. 3, a grieving Walnutwood Drive widow went to the police station after realizing she had been scammed out of money. The woman told the officer that she had received a phone call in September -- just after her husband’s funeral -- from a man claiming to be with the U.S. Treasury Department. The caller said he was representing the woman, who needed to settle accounts with the government.
SEVEN HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen arrested driving stolen car: Independence Police Blotter

Police responded to a report that a car with Kansas plates that had been stolen out of Shaker Heights was seen traveling on Ohio 21 at 4:58 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver pulled into a restaurant parking lot on Granger Road and fled from police on foot. The 18-year-old man was apprehended in a nearby hotel parking lot and was arrested for receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Federal agents arrest suspect in slaying of 61-year-old man in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man accused of killing a 61-year-man in East Cleveland by striking him with a beer can has been taken into custody by federal agents. Michael Sheppard, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at a home on the 9500 block of Detroit Avenue on the West Side of Cleveland. Sheppard was wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department for homicide.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
