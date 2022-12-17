Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Vehicle thefts continue in city: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported her vehicle stolen from the Gates Mills Place apartments Dec. 12. About two hours later, it was located in the rear of the neighboring Target after employees reported its alarm sounding. Suspicion: Chatham Way. A truck was found with a rear side window broken out at the...
Vehicle crashes into house: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a house around 11 a.m. Dec. 17 causing bricks to come off the façade. The driver, a 63-year-old resident, appeared to be having complications from medication and was taken to the hospital. He was later cited for reckless operation. Animals:...
Man arrested after leading Massillon police officers on high speed chase
MASSILLON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after leading Massillon police on a high speed chase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 3:13 a.m. on...
Apartment complex hit with delivery package thefts: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident of the Delridge Colony apartments reported Dec. 14 that his credit card had been used without his authorization and the purchase showed that packages were sent to his apartment. He said he never received any packages and only learned of the fraud when he received his statement. The...
Lakewood police officer injured after weaving vehicle crashes into patrol car
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment Wednesday after a weaving vehicle went crossed the center line and crashed into a patrol car, police say. The officer, whose name was not released, was treated and released for unspecified injuries at Cleveland Clinic Lakewood...
Assisted-living residents manage to fight while in wheelchairs: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Two residents in wheelchairs got into a fight at Grand Pointe Assisted Living Dec. 13 when one accidentally bumped into the other in a hallway. Both kicked each other’s wheelchairs and one poked at the other with his reaching rod. Neither wanted to pursue the matter and both returned...
No cause found for claim that woman was almost struck by vehicle: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Police concluded Dec. 19 that a woman did not drive recklessly or try to strike a woman in the parking lot of the Gilmour Academy Ice Arena after a high school hockey game in November. A woman, 18, had reported that the mother of a former friend tried to hit...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in gas station parking lot: Parma Police Blotter
On Nov. 29, police were dispatched to Sheetz regarding an aggravated robbery at the Ridge Road gas station. An arriving officer learned that a woman’s Hyundai Elantra had been taken at gunpoint in the parking lot. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Breaking and entering: Farnsworth Drive. On...
Passed-out driver tries to elude police before passing out again: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 3, police were dispatched to Big Creek Parkway regarding a blue GMC pickup truck driving on the wrong side of the road. An arriving officer located the truck, which was now stopped with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. At that moment, the driver woke up from his slumber and floored it.
Officers try to turn the tables on would-be scammers: Mayfield Police Blotter
The staff at Citizen’s Bank reported Dec. 14 that a woman was trying to withdraw $13,000 from her account and they were concerned she was being scammed. Responding officers spoke to the 70-year-old resident and she explained that she received a phone call from an emotional woman, who claimed to be her daughter. She was then told by a man, claiming to be with the state police, that her daughter was in jail after causing an accident with a pregnant woman.
cleveland19.com
Solon bus driver arrested for OVI after driving students to school
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon school bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Officers responded to the bus garage after an administrator reported one of their bus drivers, Christina Krusinski, 55, tested positive for alcohol during a random screening, police said.
Scammers take advantage of grieving widow: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Dec. 3, a grieving Walnutwood Drive widow went to the police station after realizing she had been scammed out of money. The woman told the officer that she had received a phone call in September -- just after her husband’s funeral -- from a man claiming to be with the U.S. Treasury Department. The caller said he was representing the woman, who needed to settle accounts with the government.
Resident spends $6,000 on fake Pokemon cards: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 3:31 p.m. Dec. 12, a resident reported that he had been the victim of an online fraud. He had purchased $6,000 worth of unopened Pokemon cards from an online seller in Pennsylvania. He then resold the cards to another online buyer. When the second buyer received the cards, it was determined that the cards were fake.
Family dinner ends with child left behind at restaurant: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 2, a Golden Corral employee discovered that a family had left behind a small child at the Brookpark Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that while cleaning up, they discovered that the child had been left behind. The officer reached the family, who...
Teen arrested driving stolen car: Independence Police Blotter
Police responded to a report that a car with Kansas plates that had been stolen out of Shaker Heights was seen traveling on Ohio 21 at 4:58 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver pulled into a restaurant parking lot on Granger Road and fled from police on foot. The 18-year-old man was apprehended in a nearby hotel parking lot and was arrested for receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.
19-year-old arrested after multiple carjackings, armed robberies in Ohio
A man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on a 16-count indictment was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday.
Man seen stealing ‘arm loads’ of sports apparel from mall: Strongsville Police Blotter
Shoplifting, SouthPark Center: On Dec. 6, an employee called about a known shoplifter seen stealing from the mall. The caller said the suspect previously loaded up a cart and left the store without paying for the merchandise. This time the man -- who was wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black...
Drunk driver unsuccessfully professes sobriety by completing unprompted back flip: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 23, police observed a speeding white Ram 1500 on Broadview Road. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled booze. The driver slurred that he had consumed two or three beers. During a field sobriety test, the man wanted to prove he was sober by completing a standing...
Federal agents arrest suspect in slaying of 61-year-old man in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man accused of killing a 61-year-man in East Cleveland by striking him with a beer can has been taken into custody by federal agents. Michael Sheppard, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at a home on the 9500 block of Detroit Avenue on the West Side of Cleveland. Sheppard was wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department for homicide.
Man assaults girlfriend’s 18-year-old daughter: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:55 p.m. Dec. 19, a Burton woman, 18, reported that she had been assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend in a Cedar Road apartment. The man initially gave officers false identification information. The man, 30, of Beachwood, was charged with domestic violence and falsification. Theft: Cedar Road. At 7...
