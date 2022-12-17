Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal

Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal.

The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down.

Hinton was a huge target for Michigan on the recruiting trail when he was originally pursued in the 2020 cycle. Many thought he may follow big bro to Ann Arbor, but he ultimately chose to blaze his own trail out in California. Hinton now joins Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson as transfer pickups along the offensive line for Sherrone Moore and company.

Without knowing the exact futures of some current Wolverine offensive linemen, the future is bright yet again with these two additions and the development of some of the younger players who got some decent run this season.