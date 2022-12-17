Read full article on original website
theelectricgf.com
City legal, fire discuss options for public safety levy
City officials continued their discussion of the potential public safety levy during their Dec. 20 work session. City public safety officials, as well as county, state and federal officials, spent months last year discussing their needs and challenges during the city’s safety task force meetings. The task force made...
Crash is slowing traffic at busy Great Falls intersection
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Great Falls where at least one person has been injured.
montanarightnow.com
Flights could be delayed due to cold temperatures
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Despite the severe weather wreaking havoc on flight schedules right now. This holiday week is still projected to be the biggest travel week we've seen in about three years. But cold temps in Montana could impact your flights. "Temperatures are approaching the point where the de-icing...
Rails to Trails
Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers. ...
theelectricgf.com
GFPS operating normally in cold weather, buses not running Dec. 22
Great Falls Public Schools officials are monitoring weather conditions and schools will remain open as normal on Dec. 21-22. “Our buildings are warm and students will be well cared for by their teachers and staff. Due to the colder temperatures, there may be some bussing delays to and from school,” according to GFPS.
Power outage reported in SW Great Falls
There are reports of a power outage affecting customers in the southwest neighborhoods of Great Falls.
theelectricgf.com
Delta’s Minneapolis flight returning to Great Falls
The Delta Airlines direct flights to Minneapolis are scheduled to return Feb. 17, 2023, according to the Great Falls International Airport. The flights will operate daily, departing Great Falls at 5:45 a.m. and reaching Minneapolis at 9:25 a.m., according to the airport. Minneapolis flight cut from Great Falls airport, officials...
Fit Republic in Great Falls is closing permanently
Current members can transfer their existing membership to Planet Fitness, which is located nearby at 726 10th Avenue South.
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
theelectricgf.com
OPI Superintendent Arntzen in Great Falls Dec. 19
Montana Office of Public Instruction Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is hosting a community forum 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 19 in Heritage Hall at Great Falls College MSU. It’s the last of a four city tour that local superintendents weren’t invited to. Arntzen’s office encouraged parents, school leaders and legislators to...
msuexponent.com
Scam targeting people on Medicare making rounds in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A scam targeting people on Medicare is making the rounds again, Cascade County Aging Services is warning. The caller identifies themselves as Medicare, and after confirming your card’s number, they say they will send you a new plastic card. Aging services says you will not...
cascadenewspaper.com
Fort Benton community rallying to support young girl battling MRSA, in need of expert treatment in Seattle // GoFundMe
A young girl from Fort Benton, Ayla, has undergone two surgeries in an effort to cure an aggressive MRSA attack. MRSA is a super bug which is resistant to antibiotics and can cause deadly staph infections. Her grandmother, Michelle Sudan, says Ayla has been at Benefis since Sunday with little to no improvement in Ayla's condition. Doctors are now trying to get Ayla to a specialist in Seattle, but there are no beds available. Ayla's mom, Morgan, is now being forced to choose between work and staying by her daughter's side.
theelectricgf.com
Community discusses education with Arntzen, legislators
Montana Office of Public Instruction Superintendent Elsie Arntzen held a community forum Dec. 19 in Heritage Hall at Great Falls College MSU. The event didn’t appear to have a structured format or focus and Arntzen said they were there to share their voices as a community. Arntzen introduced the...
ecitybeat.com
Great Falls Dem, Jasmine Taylor, Reported For Hateful Online Behavior
Cascade County Democratic Central Committee official Jasmine Taylor (representative for precinct 22A) was reported and apparently suspended from Twitter for violating their hateful conduct rule. E-City Beat received an email with the following message and screenshot:. “Have had the misfortune to encounter a hateful and disgusting person on Twitter: Jasmine...
