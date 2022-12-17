Read full article on original website
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
Murder suspect critically injured in Huntsville shooting during arrest attempt
A murder suspect was critically injured in a self-inflicted shooting as law enforcement attempted to arrest him Tuesday in Huntsville. A spokesperson with Huntsville Police Department said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals in arresting the suspect in the 600 block of Dawson Avenue. He was previously arrested on the charges...
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
WAFF
Jury finds Marshall Co. murder suspect guilty of lesser charge
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man who was originally charged with murder was found guilty on a lesser homicide charge on Dec. 16. Andrew Norwood was found guilty of negligent homicide on Dec. 16 after facing a murder charge stemming from an incident in 2020. According to...
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Huntsville shooting Tuesday night
One person has been injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Melody Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Hartselle Enquirer
HPD arrests Hartselle man on theft charges
Dec. 2, officers arrested Rathel Lindley, 43, of Hartselle, for theft of property in the first degree. The arrest is the result of Lindley cashing a fraudulent check at Redstone Federal Credit Union in Hartselle. During the arrest Lindley resisted officers. Lindley will be facing more charges. Lindley was booked...
WAAY-TV
2 arrested after investigation at Jackson Co. trailer park reveals 'large amount of crystal meth'
A weekslong investigation into drug activity at a trailer park in Hollywood resulted in charges for two men Sunday. Hollywood Police said a police captain learned someone in the trailer park had multiple warrants for their arrest through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. When the captain found 56-year-old Darren Lavon Holt of Scottsboro, he had "a large amount of crystal meth" in his possession, police said.
WAAY-TV
Attempted break-in at Madison County Jail stopped by staff, Huntsville Police
Two North Alabama men are facing multiple charges after investigators say they tried to break into the Madison County Jail. "If this is the kind of activity you want to play around with, we've got a bed for you, too," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. Turner has a zero-tolerance...
Man shot to death Sunday in Marshall County
Marshall County authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting that happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road in Grant. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The body...
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting, victim identified
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday in Grant. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road. Broderick Keith, 36 was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
WAFF
Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
WAAY-TV
Grant man identified as victim of fatal Marshall County shooting
A Grant man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in Marshall County. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says 36-year-old Brodrick Keith was shot and killed on Elkins Road in Grant. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Keith...
WAAY-TV
Marshall Co. deputies investigating deadly Grant shooting
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Grant. Sheriff Phil Sims said it happened off Elkins Road around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Sims said they have a person of interest in this case. He added deputies are still trying...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 20
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 19 theft of property-4th degree; Lessman Circle SW; cash Arrests December 19 Fitzgerald II, Alan R; 42 assault with bodily fluid Hooper, Steven D; 41 FTA-theft of property-4th degree Ragsdale, Whitney N; 31 criminal trespassing-3rd degree theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Lincoln County authorities searching for Taft theft suspects
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a recent theft in the Taft community.
One injured in reported shooting at New Market gas station
A reported shooting left one injured at a gas station in New Market on Sunday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Grant man killed in Sunday shooting
Authorities confirm a man died in a shooting in Marshall County over the weekend.
Athens man charged after allegedly biting, punching and head-butting officers
Gordon was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault after court records say he punched a female corrections officer in the face, bit a sergeant on the arm and head-butted another officer.
Florence pair arrested, charged with stealing vehicle from Walmart
Two people were arrested in Florence Friday in connection to a vehicle stolen from the Walmart located on Hough Road.
Remains found in Morgan County identified as Courtland woman missing for over 2 years
A woman missing from Courtland for over two years has been identified as a Jane Doe found in Morgan County just two weeks after her disappearance.
Seven-car wreck among several Tuesday morning crashes impacted I-565
Rush hour traffic was a little more of a headache if you drove in either direction of I-565 Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
