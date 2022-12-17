ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAAY-TV

Murder suspect critically injured in Huntsville shooting during arrest attempt

A murder suspect was critically injured in a self-inflicted shooting as law enforcement attempted to arrest him Tuesday in Huntsville. A spokesperson with Huntsville Police Department said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals in arresting the suspect in the 600 block of Dawson Avenue. He was previously arrested on the charges...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Huntsville shooting Tuesday night

One person has been injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Melody Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

HPD arrests Hartselle man on theft charges

Dec. 2, officers arrested Rathel Lindley, 43, of Hartselle, for theft of property in the first degree. The arrest is the result of Lindley cashing a fraudulent check at Redstone Federal Credit Union in Hartselle. During the arrest Lindley resisted officers. Lindley will be facing more charges. Lindley was booked...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 arrested after investigation at Jackson Co. trailer park reveals 'large amount of crystal meth'

A weekslong investigation into drug activity at a trailer park in Hollywood resulted in charges for two men Sunday. Hollywood Police said a police captain learned someone in the trailer park had multiple warrants for their arrest through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. When the captain found 56-year-old Darren Lavon Holt of Scottsboro, he had "a large amount of crystal meth" in his possession, police said.
HOLLYWOOD, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death Sunday in Marshall County

Marshall County authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting that happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road in Grant. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The body...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Grant man identified as victim of fatal Marshall County shooting

A Grant man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in Marshall County. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says 36-year-old Brodrick Keith was shot and killed on Elkins Road in Grant. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Keith...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Marshall Co. deputies investigating deadly Grant shooting

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Grant. Sheriff Phil Sims said it happened off Elkins Road around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Sims said they have a person of interest in this case. He added deputies are still trying...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 20

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 19  theft of property-4th degree; Lessman Circle SW; cash  Arrests  December 19  Fitzgerald II, Alan R; 42  assault with bodily fluid  Hooper, Steven D; 41  FTA-theft of property-4th degree  Ragsdale, Whitney N; 31  criminal trespassing-3rd degree theft of property-4th degree  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

