Red Raiders cruise to 102-52 win over Jackson State

By Stan Smith
 4 days ago

HOUSTON, Tex.- After a couple of games with sluggish starts, Texas Tech left no doubt on the court Saturday afternoon, smothering Jackson State 102-52 in Houston.

D’Maurian Williams led the way in scoring by logging 17 points, while going 5-7 from the field, all from behind the arc.

Four other Red Raiders finished the game in double figures, in Kevin Obanor (16), KJ Allen (15), Jaylon Tyson (11), and De’Vion Harmon (10).

Mark Adams’ bunch never trailed in this one, jumping out to a 52-17 lead in the first half, all while cruising to their largest win in point differential of the season.

Texas Tech is now 8-2 on the season, and will come back to Lubbock to take on Houston Christian on Wednesday.

