New York State

American Airlines Offers Me Free Platinum Pro Status…

American Airlines has again offered me a generous status match via Word of Hyatt and I am quite tempted to take advantage of the “Instant Status Pass” program. Yet I do not see how I can possibly earn enough points within four months to keep it. American Airlines...
Condor accepts its first Airbus A330-900neo

The first aircraft passed its customer delivery flight on the 16th of December, with the first aircraft delivered to Frankfurt on the 19th of December. The aircraft, with the registration D-ANRA, is the first of the 18 long-haul aircraft on order from Airbus that will fly for Condor as part of the fleet renewal.
SAS to add new summer services from Scandinavia to the USA

SAS is expanding its transatlantic operation, with planes to start new services from Denmark and Sweden. The new routes from Aalborg (Denmark) and Gothenburg (Sweden) will be able to fly directly to New York (Newark) three times weekly. They will utilise the Airbus A321 Long Range (A321LR) to operate these routes. The aircraft is configured in a three-class configuration, with 22 Business, 12 Plus and 123 Go seats for a total of 157 seats.
Watch Airport Workers Pull a Large SNAKE From An Airplane

Watch this video of airport workers removing a large snake from an airplane! Fortunately, you will most likely never experience this yourself! 🙂. Snakes on a plane – for most people, that is not just a movie title (I had never seen it) but 4 words which bring terror to the mind! Well, check out this video of airport workers pulling a snake from an airplane and see if it makes you feel ok about getting on your next flight. 😉
AMEX Did Something Nice For A Change

I’m sure there of plenty of things people can find to complain about American Express. They got a bad name when the AMEX RAT ran rampant, finding every way to shut down every loophole when AMEX created and promoted those offers. I have since taken a careful approach when...
Why Flight Attendants Hate Airbus A350 Overhead Bins

There’s a lot to love about the Airbus A350. In addition to its spaciousness, large windows, and modern electronics, it features massive next-generation overhead bins that easily accommodate everyone’s carry-on bags. Yet it is precisely these giant A350 overhead bins that have angered flight attendants and even led to a lawsuit seeking a court order alleviating flight attendants of the responsibility of closing them.
Travel Alert December 2022: Massive Winter Storm Systems Affect…Everywhere?!?

Winter begins with a vengeance tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 150 airports in 35 states of the United States and three provinces in Canada will be affected by the latest winter weather systems for this holiday week and weekend — meaning that you may want to consider delaying your travel; or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather.
Southwest Airlines’ Special Events Only For Co-Brand Credit Card Holders

Banks and loyalty programs offer deals to attend special events for their members. Sometimes these are exclusive opportunities at one-off events, and others are for tickets to a major sporting event or concert. These promotions either cost a set price or may be run as an auction where members “pay” using points in their account.
Earn 160K to 230K AMEX Membership Rewards With These Dueling Business Offers

American Express is targeting accounts with some massive offers for business customers. We’ve received emails with competing offers when signing up for an AMEX Business Card and an AMEX Business Checking account. While both offers provide a large number of Membership Rewards points when you complete the requirements, AMEX...
Reminder! Check Your Flights After Being Notified About Changes

When I’m planning a trip, I like getting the travel plans set in advance. Of course, that means I’ll never be able to book a flight where inventory only opens up within 1 week of departure. It also means I’ll sometimes have to pay more for an award ticket than if I’d waited for prices to drop. I’ve made peace with myself about those facts and it doesn’t keep me from enjoying our travels.
Embattled United Airlines Union Boss Offers “Apology”

Captain Neil Swindells, the new union boss representing United pilots, has offered an apology…to those he offended. United Airlines Captain Neil Swindells Offers Apology To Union Brethren For His Online Conduct. Swindells, a Boeing 787 captain based in Chicago, was elected Chairman of the United Master Executive Council (MEC)...
