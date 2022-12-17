The Chicago Bulls aren’t good enough to compete right now but might not be ready for a full rebuild either. Where do they go from here?. In the first game back from last season’s All-Star break, the Chicago Bulls eked out a win against the Atlanta Hawks. DeMar DeRozan, eternally clutch, mid-ranged his way to five points in the final 46 seconds to swing a three-point deficit into a two-point lead and Chicago’s 39th win of the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO