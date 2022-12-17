Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Remains Patient For BYU QB Jaren Hall’s Decision
PROVO, Utah – When will BYU quarterback Jaren Hall announce his future?. The star signal-caller for the Cougars has a big decision to make. Does he take advantage of the extra year of eligibility caused by the COVID season in 2020, or does he move on to the NFL?
kslsports.com
BYU Football Adds Boise State Edge Rusher From Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU football picks up a commitment from Boise State edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah. The former Bronco announced his commitment to BYU on Signing Day. Bagnah recorded 10 sacks during his four seasons with Boise State. He has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. A native of Canada, Bagnah could play along the edge or at a weakside linebacker. He played both positions for Boise State.
kslsports.com
BYU Athletics Endorses The Royal Blue NIL Collective
PROVO, Utah – As BYU prepares for life in the Big 12 Conference, the Cougars will now have an official NIL collective to support its student-athletes. The Royal Blue launched and has signed a corporate sponsorship agreement with BYU Athletics. BYU Athletics has an official NIL Collective. Since revised...
kslsports.com
Former BYU LB Keenan Pili Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili is off to the SEC. The graduate transfer announced that he has committed to play for the Tennessee Volunteers. Pili has one year of college eligibility remaining. A member of Kalani Sitake’s first recruiting class in 2016, Pili played four seasons for the Cougars. During his time in Provo, the former Timpview High standout recorded 191 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Hires Former Utah Great Sione Pouha To Defensive Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has hired a former Utah Utes star and assistant coach Sione Pouha to be on the defensive staff. Pouha was out of coaching during the 2022 season. However, he is returning to the sidelines to team up with newly hired defensive coordinator Jay Hill.
kslsports.com
Where Does BYU Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Stand?
PROVO, Utah – The 2023 BYU football recruiting class will be BYU’s first as a member of the Big 12 Conference. That fact alone is a reason for excitement but also daunting. Because now, BYU has a set of teams they will be stacking their selves up against...
kslsports.com
BYU Rolls Through Lindenwood For Fourth Consecutive Win
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball continues its winning ways as they cruised through Lindenwood, 90-61. The Cougars are now up to four consecutive victories. BYU didn’t overlook the new D1 Lindenwood Lions, as they took care of business. Four BYU players scored in double-figures led by Fousseyni Traore putting together a season-high 21-point performance.
BYU will get top defender signed
A number of other suitors had been in the running for Siale Esera but the Composite four-star linebacker will be shutting things down Wednesday. "Siale decided to shut down his recruiting process and sign today with BYU," Peter said. "He’s been going back and forth on additional visits to other schools but decided late last night to lock in his commitment to BYU. He loves everything about the program and excited for the opportunity to play for coach Sitake in the Big 12."
kslsports.com
Runnin’ Utes Hang Tough Against TCU, Come Up Short Of Victory
SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes came up very short against rival BYU last weekend in Provo and needed to show that is not the team they are. Head coach Craig Smith talked earlier in the week about how the team took ownership of the poor performance and worked hard to correct their miscues before hosting No. 20 TCU at Vivint Arena. The end result was a hard-fought loss for the Runnin’ Utes, 75- 71, to the Horned Frogs.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Finishes Early National Signing Day With A Top 25 Class
SALT LAKE CITY- Life is good for the Utes and it seems like there are no signs of that stopping anytime soon. Early National Signing Day for the 2023 class was a smashing success for Utah football who finished the day with a Top 25 class for the first time in program history.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Gearing Up For Historic Early Signing Day
SALT LAKE CITY- The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Utes. Just when it seemed like they were down and out for the 2022 season, fate worked its magic and Utah did what Utah always seems to do best: take advantage of it. A second straight Pac-12 Championship appearance and dominating win later, everything is looking a little rosier for Utah, including recruiting. Ahead of early signing day on December 21, head coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah football are preparing for what will likely be a historic signing class for the program.
kslsports.com
BYU Football OL Clark Barrington Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Offensive lineman Clark Barrington is the latest transfer portal entry from the BYU football program. The Athletic’s Max Olsen first reported the news. Barrington was always viewed as a player going through his final season at BYU in 2022. But the consensus view was that he was likely moving on to pursue an NFL career. Instead, he’s taking advantage of the extra year of college eligibility from the COVID-19 season in 2020.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Dallin Hall Earns First WCC Freshman Of The Week Honor
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball freshman Dallin Hall has quickly made for himself. The former Fremont High star has emerged as the starting point guard for the Cougars. Since he was inserted into the starting lineup, BYU has posted a 3-1 record that includes a win over rival Utah last week.
kslsports.com
Should Utah Be The Face Of New Pac-12?
SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 is officially shrinking by two members now that it is official that UCLA and USC are going to the Big Ten after the 2024 season. There is a lot that needs to be decided with the move like media rights and potential expansion now that the league has a more clear grasp on membership.
kslsports.com
Utah Football’s Early Signing Day Tracker 12/21/22
SALT LAKE CITY- There is nothing quite like the rush of college football signing day. Making it closer to Christmas adds a whole new element that makes it feel, well, like Christmas. Early Signing Day for college football officially opens on December 21, 2022, and the Utes have done a really good job of closing the deal on some big names that will likely make the 2023 signing class Utah football’s best ever. We will do our best to keep up with all the action throughout the day giving you a place to track who has signed, who is yet to sign, and who will sign come February.
Latest on long-time Utah commit Mateaki Helu
A number of recruits have been on flip watch heading toward the finish line that is known as Signing Day. Utah commit Mateaki Helu, one of the top prospects in the Beehive State, took a late official visit to BYU and had already previously de-committed from the Utes, albeit briefly.
kslsports.com
Utes Working Hard While Looking Forward To Rose Bowl Fun
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football is hard at work preparing for their second trip to the Rose Bowl to take on Penn State but are also looking forward to some of the fun that comes along with the bowl too. Top of the list? Disneyland, obviously. It is the “happiest...
ABC 4
Brand new Ute merchandise just in time for the Rose Bowl
Our set looks quite a bit shinier than usual this morning, that’s because the PAC-12 Championship trophy stopped by for a visit! The huge trophy left the glass case at the University of Utah just for a few moments to inspire fans to grab their new gear for the upcoming Rose Bowl. Abby Hirshberg, Senior Merchandising Manager from Utah Red Zone at the University of Utah Campus Store is here showing us all the latest in Ute merchandise!
ksl.com
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
