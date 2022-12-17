Read full article on original website
Van and driver wanted for illegal tire dumping
The New Orleans Police Department needs your help locating the owner of a white van wanted in connection with illegal dumping of tires New Orleans East.
houmatimes.com
Fire Marshal Office is “pleading with the public to increase fire safety awareness” after three deaths in 26 hours
The State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office is pleading with the public to increase fire safety awareness and prevention efforts as deputies continue to investigate multiple fatal home fires across the state in just one day. “It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire tragedies,” said...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two female suspects in relation to the theft of over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities indicated that the suspects may be charged with felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police: Man dead after fight with teen led to stabbing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are investigating a Tuesday stabbing that left a 33-year-old man dead. Police said the stabbing happened in the 3000 block of Amarillo Street around 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Anthony Jackson, 33, and...
Two men, woman wanted accused of Gentilly armed robbery
According to the NOPD, the incident happened at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested on drug charges near Belle Rose
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Paincourtville man on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Belle Rose, south of Donaldsonville. According to deputies, 41-year-old Cory Michael Gros reportedly was observed committing a traffic violation. His vehicle allegedly continued for...
Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man arrested on failure to appear for felony charges
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on warrants charging him with failure to appear on multiple felony charges arising from a traffic stop Nov. 13, 2020. Michael Jerome Batiste, 36, was arrested in Assumption Parish and ordered to appear in court in the parish...
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche, Terrebonne release modified Government Office hours for the holidays
All Lafourche Parish Government offices will be closed Monday, December 26th through Thursday, December 29th for the Christmas Holiday. Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government offices will be closed on the following dates in observation of Christmas and New Year’s Day:. Christmas:. December 23 and December 26. New Year’s Day:
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested. According to a spokeswoman for EBRSO, Lieutenant Kim Williams was arrested outside of the parish in relation to a “domestic incident.”. The arrest took place...
wbrz.com
Tree cutter allegedly shot juvenile after argument, says it was in self-defense
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was wounded in a shootout with tree cutters on Sunday, and the man who admitted to shooting them said it was in self-defense. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Roderick Thomas, 42, Tuesday for the alleged shooting of a juvenile on Satinwood Drive off Greenwell Street on Dec. 18. Surveillance of the shooting showed the juvenile walking down the street toward two men, one of which being Thomas, cutting trees.
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
Two hospitalized after double shooting in N.O. East, NOPD
The two were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.
wbrz.com
Sheriff's deputies searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing several items
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing almost $2,000 worth of items. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Spring Cove Drive off Burbank Drive on Dec. 12. The victim told deputies someone broke into their home and stole multiple items worth $1800. A man could be seen on surveillance footage carrying a TV away from the home.
Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two
Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two. Livingston Parish – A two-vehicle crash on LA 16 in Louisiana claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorist. The collision occurred when the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass other vehicles. The other driver and a child passenger were sent to a hospital with minor injuries.
Man pulls gun in Bullard Avenue Walmart
Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in New Orleans East were forced to flee the store after a man pulled a gun during a fight. One witness who called WWL after the incident happened says she’s still shaken by what she saw.
theadvocate.com
1 shot dead at Baton Rouge food mart days before Christmas; 'That's just foolishness'
A person was shot and killed Monday morning at a market across from an apartment complex off of North Foster Drive — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence. The shooting at 2879 Dougherty Drive drew a cohort of Baton Rouge...
