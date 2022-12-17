Read full article on original website
Texas A&M men's basketball team loses at home to Wofford 67-62
Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had lost just three home nonconference games to non-Power Five opponents. In Tuesday’s pre-Christmas matinee, the Aggies lost a fifth such game under Williams, falling to Wofford 67-62. By the NCAA NET rankings, it was...
CJ Ellis hits game-winner as Bryan boys basketball team bests Brenham 53-50
With the score tied 50-50, the Bryan Vikings boys basketball team needed a hero to avoid overtime with the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday at Viking Gym. The freshman guard stepped up and delivered with the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to secure the 53-50 win for the Vikings. “It was...
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team races past Waller for road win
WALLER — Mia Teran scored 18 points, and Jayden Kearney had 14 to help pace the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team to a 63-32 victory Tuesday in nondistrict play. Kateria Gooden also had 10 points for Consol. Consol won the JV game 47-28. Kenley Campbell led Consol with 16...
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on SMU victory against 9-2 Purdue
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team exceeded expectations in a 57-49 victory over SMU on Sunday with only seven available players. What about having only six against a better opponent?. That’s how many players A&M had at practice Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s 1 p.m. game at Reed Arena...
The Eagle Top 10: Texas A&M women's golf team flourishes in 2022
Hiring Hall of Fame coach Andrea Gaston in 2018 gave the Texas A&M women’s golf program national attention, but it was last year’s team that reached the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2015. Under first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell, the Aggies defeated Florida State 3-2 on...
Texas A&M baseball team ranked fourth in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll
The Texas A&M baseball team is No. 4 in the Collegiate Baseball’s preseason rankings released Tuesday. A&M returns 13 letterwinners from last year’s team that won the Southeastern Conference West, reached the College World Series and finished 44-20 overall. The Aggies will open the season with a three-game home series against Seattle on Feb. 17-19 at Blue Bell Park.
Texas A&M lands two 2023 football commits
The Texas A&M football team landed commitments from 2023 quarterback Marcel Reed and linebacker Taurean York on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Reed is a four-star prospect from Nashville, Tenn. He led Montgomery Bell Academy to back-to-back state title game appearances as a junior and senior. This season, Reed threw...
Short-handed A&M women find a way to beat SMU
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was short on players Sunday, but long on grit. The Aggies, who dressed only seven, gutted out a 57-49 victory over SMU at Reed Arena. A&M never trailed in the second half, despite missing leading scorer Janiah Barker and two others who each average more than 20 minutes per game. SMU (8-3) made runs at A&M (5-4) in both the third and fourth quarters, but the Aggies were resilient in earning their most impressive victory under first-year head coach Joni Taylor.
Texas A&M guard Gordon makes most of minimized minutes
Since Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Andre Gordon arrived in Aggieland, he has been asked to adapt to unfamiliar territory. Early in his career, the natural shooting guard took on point guard duties to fill a team need. As a freshman, Gordon averaged 6.3 points and 24.2 minutes per game. That season after a 64-49 Aggie victory over Oregon State, head coach Buzz Williams highlighted Gordon’s adaptability.
A&M QB King to Georgia Tech; PK Davis to Ole Miss
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is headed to Georgia Tech, while Aggie place-kicker Caden Davis picked Ole Miss. King’s father, Longview head football coach John King, tweeted his son’s news on Sunday, while Davis also made his announcement via twitter. Both players had previously entered the NCAA transfer portal.
A&M LB White pledges to Georgia Tech
Texas A&M linebacker Andre White pledged to Georgia Tech on Monday, joining quarterback Haynes King and wide receiver Chase Lane as teammates who had previously chosen the Yellowjackets. White, who played in seven games this season with four starts, had 35 tackles and four pass breakups. White was projected to...
Moss earns preseason All-America honors
Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss was a second-team pick on Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s preseason All-America teams. The Arizona State transfer batted .380 last season with six homers, 18 doubles and 49 runs batted in. Moss was one of seven Southeastern Conference players to make the 34-player second...
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 10: A&M enrollment approaches 75,000
Editor’s note: The continued growth at A&M is The Eagle’s No. 10 news story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Texas A&M student Raphael Idrogo brings $100,000 winnings from Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway back to College Station
Texas A&M kinesiology major Raphael Idrogo is humble and, at times, shy by nature, his father George Idrogo said. Rarely does the second-year Aggie go out of his way to summon the gaze of those around him. With that in mind, the elder Idrogo chuckled as he watched his son...
Search continues for missing Texas A&M student
The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2009 silver Lexus four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 9 min ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Bryan, TX
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph.
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 3
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Sahara Jones. (air date December 20, 2022) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Brazos County asked to prepare for cold nights later this week
After starting the week with a downpour that led to localized flooding, cold air will blow into Bryan-College Station starting Thursday night, according to local meteorologists. Brazos County has not seen expected low temperatures this cold since the 1983 Christmas season, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley. “This cold, this...
