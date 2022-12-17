Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Mazomanie man battle back from heart surgery to break powerlifting record
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many would call serious weightlifting a young man’s game. Mike Love is not one of those people, and his road to reaching record-breaking heights was anything but easy as he pursued a goal he set before a heart attack and one he is still working towards after heart surgery.
nbc15.com
UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
ABC7 Chicago
Final birthday parade held for 5-year-old Wisconsin girl battling brain tumor
PEWAUKEE, Wis. -- A special birthday celebration was held for a 5-year-old girl from Wisconsin, who is dealing with terminal cancer. Neighbors and friends in Pewaukee came together Friday to show their love for Delaney Krings. "It's amazing, and there's so many great people out there doing so much for...
nbc15.com
Supply chain issues force hospitals and pharmacies to ration flu medicine
Incoming snow, dropping temps, and high winds for the Madison area right before the Christmas weekend means holiday travelers will be facing complications. Kwik Trip employees and a Good Samaritan rushed to help the person, who was unconscious and bleeding on the ground.
nbc15.com
Animal control frees coyote stuck in Dane Co. basement
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. animal services officers are being credited with helping a scared coyote escape the basement of a home that was still being built. Public Health Madison and Dane Co. shared a couple of pictures Tuesday of the coyote while it was still in the walled hole that will become the basement. In its Facebook post, the agency described the coyote as “frozen in fear” and both of its images show the animal curled up in a corner.
nbc15.com
Travel discouraged during dangerous winter Wisconsin storm
WisDOT gives tips for checking road conditions before you head out the door.
nbc15.com
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Lotus!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a new addition to the family this holiday season, and aren’t afraid to take on some kitten antics, look no further than this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week!. Lotus is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair kitten with butterscotch fur...
Man hospitalized after t-bone crash on Madison’s near east side
Madison police say a 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a crash on E. Johnson St. Tuesday afternoon.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials name woman who died in Verona crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the individual who died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona last week. Officials said Nichole Warner, 35, died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash. The medical examiner’s office said it...
wisfarmer.com
Hard work, dedication make dreams a reality for Monroe woman
MONROE ‒ When Carrie Ritschard was a little girl, she dreamed of milking cows and showing cattle in the big show venues – World Dairy Expo, Harrisville and Louisville. Today, she is making that dream come true with a sixth sense for the sixth breed of dairy cows – Milking Shorthorns.
nbc15.com
Dane County non-profit turns wool sweaters into mittens, donates funds to food pantries
Dane County non-profit turns wool sweaters into mittens, donates funds to food pantries
nbc15.com
Heay snowfall causes tough travel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
nbc15.com
MPD: Fentanyl found in drugs linked to man’s death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fentanyl was found in drugs linked to the death of a 39-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Madison’s north side over the weekend, the Madison Police Department reported. An MPD statement indicated a woman called for help after finding him at an apartment in...
nbc15.com
Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
nbc15.com
Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
nbc15.com
Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students
Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students
nbc15.com
Henry Vilas Zoo, Olbrich Botanical Gardens among organizations closing during severe weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The coming winter weather is forcing the Henry Vilas Zoo to nix two nights of its Zoo Lights show this week. Zoo officials announced Wednesday that the shows for the following night (Dec. 22) and Friday night (Dec. 23) would be canceled. The zoo blamed the...
nbc15.com
Madison, Dane Co. closes their non-essential services late Thursday & Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With winter storms imminent, both Madison and Dane Co. officials are making changes in their daily operations starting Thursday afternoon. In Madison, offices will close at 2 p.m. and staff will work from home for the rest of that day and on Friday. Because they will be working virtually, the city assured residents that they will be responding to phone calls and emails.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Janesville
Searching For the highest quality hospital perfect in the Janesville region, you are in the exact place. In this post, I’ll provide a few highest quality hospital , that are located in the Janesville. You will get a address, Support Number, Web Page info, average people reviews, and also...
veronapress.com
Mt. Horeb farmer donates 1,000 pounds of meat to Badger Prairie Needs Network
Families visiting Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) will have fresh meat for the holidays thanks to Mt. Horeb farmer Darren Kittleson of Generations Beef, who donated 1,000 pounds of beef to the pantry last week. The donation comes at a crucial time as area food pantries are experiencing record numbers...
