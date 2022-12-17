Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
PPB: Man dies after reported shooting during SE Portland robbery attempt
A man has died after a reported shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday during an attempted robbery, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland police investigating daytime shooting homicide near Central Eastside
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in inner Southeast Portland. Central Precinct officers were called to the scene of the shooting at the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and Market Street at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. They found an injured man and provided emergency medical aid, police said. The...
Bicyclist seriously injured in North Portland hit-and-run
A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in North Portland Tuesday night, according to authorities.
73-year-old Longview man rescued from under a bulldozer
An elderly Longview man was rescued Wednesday after being trapped under a bulldozer.
Police search for woman who fired gun during fight in Woodburn
Police are asking for help finding someone who fired a gun during a fight in Woodburn earlier this month. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on December 6 at a location off East Lincoln Street to the west of Highway 99E. According to Woodburn Police, the suspect brought a...
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly shooting outside of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — Deputies found someone dead after responding to reports of a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon just outside of Woodburn, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at the 900 block of South Pacific Highway at about 3 p.m. and found a person had died. Detectives...
Felon arrested after guns found during Portland traffic stop: PPB
Portland police said a convicted felon was arrested during a traffic stop after he was allegedly caught with multiple guns.
Pedestrian hit in NE Portland, dies at hospital
The crash in the 14100 block of NE Sandy Boulevard happened around 6:25 p.m. The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital as the driver stayed on the scene.
Portland man says houseless neighbors saved his life, then forced to move
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man credits his houseless neighbors for saving his life during an attack. FOX 12 spoke with that man who said he feels less safe now that those neighbors have been forced to move. The neighbor said eight houseless people used to live on this...
Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
‘Suicidal and homicidal’ Kelso man shot by police has died
A Longview man died at a hospital after he was shot over the weekend by Kelso police responding to a call that he was armed and described as “suicidal and homicidal,” Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday. Joseph Coons, 38, was taken to a trauma hospital after...
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Washington State said a woman and her child were shot by her husband before he shot himself earlier this month. The husband and child both died while the woman is now recovering. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a Salmon...
64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland
The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had "astonishing" results.
Clark County Sheriff's Office: Man shot by police Saturday night in Longview has died
VANCOUVER, Wash — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released more details Monday evening on the officer involved shooting from Saturday in Longview. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Kelso Police officer involved in shooting in nearby Longview, subject taken to hospital. Officials say that the man shot by police has been...
Missing Oregon City couple found safe after failing to return home from shopping
PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly Oregon City couple has been found safe after they failed to return home on Tuesday. The Oregon City Police Department said on Wednesday that Richard and Louise Wise had been found safe. An Officer and Deputy were attending to them. Police say that an...
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
Suspected Shroom House owner pleads not guilty to 40 felony charges; Portland store manager admits guilt
A Canadian man accused of owning an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty on Monday to 40 felony charges in Multnomah County Circuit court. Portland police arrested the owner of Shroom House, Steven Tachie Jr., 32, of British Columbia, on Dec. 8. Police arrested the store’s manager, Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, of Portland, the same day.
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
Driver arrested for DUII after hitting man on Portland's Marquam Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver was arrested for DUII after hitting a man on the northbound lanes of the Marquam Bridge in Portland early Monday morning. Portland police said the man had been outside their car working on a mechanical issue when another driver struck them. Police responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 on the bridge when they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and at last check was reported to be in "grave condition."
