PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver was arrested for DUII after hitting a man on the northbound lanes of the Marquam Bridge in Portland early Monday morning. Portland police said the man had been outside their car working on a mechanical issue when another driver struck them. Police responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 on the bridge when they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and at last check was reported to be in "grave condition."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO