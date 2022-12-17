ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police search for woman who fired gun during fight in Woodburn

Police are asking for help finding someone who fired a gun during a fight in Woodburn earlier this month. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on December 6 at a location off East Lincoln Street to the west of Highway 99E. According to Woodburn Police, the suspect brought a...
WOODBURN, OR
KGW

Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Suspected Shroom House owner pleads not guilty to 40 felony charges; Portland store manager admits guilt

A Canadian man accused of owning an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty on Monday to 40 felony charges in Multnomah County Circuit court. Portland police arrested the owner of Shroom House, Steven Tachie Jr., 32, of British Columbia, on Dec. 8. Police arrested the store’s manager, Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, of Portland, the same day.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Driver arrested for DUII after hitting man on Portland's Marquam Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver was arrested for DUII after hitting a man on the northbound lanes of the Marquam Bridge in Portland early Monday morning. Portland police said the man had been outside their car working on a mechanical issue when another driver struck them. Police responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 on the bridge when they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and at last check was reported to be in "grave condition."
PORTLAND, OR

