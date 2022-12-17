Read full article on original website
Back in the day, people would rely on cookbooks and cooking shows to learn about new recipes. But nowadays, an increasing number of Millennials and Gen Z-ers are turning to TikTok for inspiration. Tons of recipes have gone viral due to the social media platform, including Emily Mariko's salmon rice hack, Hailey Bieber's pizza toast, whipped coffee, and pesto eggs. And let's not forget about Bella Hadid's trending pasta dish that just might beat her sister's.
Nico Norena's Kinder Cheesecake Recipe - Exclusive
Food blogger and self-trained cook and baker Nico Norena has a fool-proof answer to your ever-unquenchable sweet tooth. The Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree's desserts are not only unbearably mouth-watering (his social studio is known as The Succulent Bite, after all), but they're also almost too-good-to-be-true easy. If you're one...
TikTok Is Having A Party Over Oreo Top Ramen
Nowadays, tons of food hacks and food trends are born and popularized on the popular social media video platform TikTok. Various TikTok food trends include cloud bread, pasta chips, corn ribs, butter boards, and so much more. To put it into perspective, the hashtag #foodtiktok had about 106.6 billion views in 2022, with cloud bread garnering 3.4 billion views, pasta chips had 1.1 billion views, and butter boards received around 358.4 million views according to CNBC. Now, there's supposedly a new TikTok food trend in the form of Oreo Top Ramen.
Michael Symon Warns To Not Cook Acidic Foods In Cast Iron
It would be easy to say that cast iron is having a moment. Celebrity chefs like Ree Drummond and Ina Garten extol its virtues on their cooking shows (The Pioneer Woman has 25 cast iron skillets), and the brand behind the trendy Always Pan even came out with an enameled cast iron option (via Our Place). But the truth is, cast iron has been around for a long time (since about 200 AD in China, according to Webstaurant Store), and since its origination has been used to make all kinds of cookware, from woks to cornbread molds and more.
The McDonald's Happy Meal Wall Is Zapping Instagram With Nostalgia
They don't call it a Happy Meal for nothing. McDonald's has been making kids and adults smile with its little boxed meals and toys since 1979, according to Quality Logo Products, Inc. You probably have vivid memories of the anticipation you experienced as a child when you opened the box to see which toy you got. Remember the joy of getting the one you wanted ... and the disappointment of getting the one you didn't?
