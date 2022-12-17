Read full article on original website
WTAP
Castle Museum hosts annual Winter Solstice watch
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - December 21st marks the shortest day of the calendar year. And because of that, the Marietta Castle Museum is hosting its annual Winter Solstice watch. Every year, the museum group gathers a crowd to discuss the historical significance of the solstice and what those in the past did to observe this day.
WSAZ
Gallipolis in Lights featured on ‘TODAY’
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton and the community of Gallipolis, Ohio woke up bright and early Wednesday morning to welcome NBC’s ‘TODAY’ to their holiday wonderland. During the 8 o’clock hour, ‘TODAY’ celebrated Gallipolis as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America....
WSAZ
“Merriest Main Streets” | Gallipolis to be featured on “TODAY”
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A small town along the Ohio River is becoming known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country. Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn, November 24th to January 2nd and on Wednesday, December 21, the city park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America.
WTAP
Latrobe Street Mission ready for cold weather
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And with the winter weather getting colder, some shelters are preparing to accommodate for as many as they can. Because of the cold weather, many of the homeless will be looking to take shelter where they can. Latrobe Street Mission executive director, Jim Sims says the...
WTAP
Parkersburg Art Center will have free admission in 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center is now free admission due to a donation from WVU Medicine Camden Clark. The $5,000 check was presented Wednesday. Before, admission was $2. The donation will allow the art center to provide free admission throughout all of 2023. The art center’s managing...
WTAP
Local gym participates in fundraiser for A.L.S research
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Strong Tower Fitness in Parkersburg will be celebrating movement on January 28. The gym will be holding a partnering with The S.E.T.H. project to hold a fundraiser that costs $30 per person to raise money for A.L.S. research. The S.E.T.H project is a non-profit organization that...
WTAP
Academic Achiever: Clara Pettit
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - A Warren High School student is using what her parents instilled in her to excel in the classroom. Clara Pettit grew up with a love for animals, reading, and helping others. With the help of her parents, Clara has used those loves to do well in...
WTAP
Former Wood County teacher donates phonics tool kit to Marietta College students
MAREITTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A former Wood County teacher has donated a phonics tool kit to Marietta College education students. Retired reading specialist Debbie DeWees met with education students in Dr. Raven Cromwell’s phonics class. DeWees taught the students how to use the Secret Stories phonics program to help kids learn to read. She also gave each student a full classroom kit, including posters, flash cards, and a teaching manual.
WTAP
Marietta Rumpre Trash service changes schedule ahead of winter storm
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Due to the incoming storm, people living in the city of Marietta will see changes to their Rumpke Trash Service. The City of Marietta sent out a press release Thursday. The release said that due to the expected weather Friday morning, Rumpke trash pick-up normally scheduled...
WTAP
Fort Frye H.S. students look at what is offered after high school
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Fort Frye high school students got a chance to look at potential pathways after high school. Fort Frye hosted its seventh annual “We Are Fort Frye” community day. The high school received a visit from community businesses, service organizations, military recruiters and colleges. Officials...
WTAP
Judge Beane denies city’s stay motion on Parkersburg Fire Dept. holiday pay dispute
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County judge J.D. Beane denied a stay hearing for the holiday pay dispute involving the Parkersburg Fire Department. On December 12th, Beane issued a summary judgment order saying Parkersburg will pay city firefighters accordingly for holiday pay based on their 24-hour shift. Meaning time-and-a-half -- or 36 hours of pay -- or 24 hours equal time off for each federal holiday.
WTAP
Williamstown Middle and High School band receives $40 thousand check
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Middle and High School band is getting a generous grant to continue to add more to its program. The program is getting a grant of $40 thousand from the VH1 “Save the Music” program. These funds will be used to add more...
WTAP
MOV regional airport hires new airport manager
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ben Auville, has been hired as the new airport manager. Auville was raised in the area and is a Air Force veteran. This hire comes just weeks after former manager, Denise Myers, put in her letter of resignation in the middle of November. Auville says that...
WTAP
Wood County Board of Education meets in regular session
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Board of Education met at Kanawha Elementary School in regular session Tuesday night. Many topics were discussed. An academic report on Kanawha Elementary School was one of the topics. Principal Matt Null celebrated the fact that students exceeded goals for English and math. He also clarified confusing data sets, saying that students in special education in grades three through five did in fact meet academic goals in English and math.
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
WTAP
Obituary: Flanagan, Cecil Ray
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service and was a Korean war veteran. He...
This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this Winter
Sometimes staycations can actually be the most relaxing and enjoyable. Forget about airport stress this winter and opt for a one-of-a-kind mini vacation in one of Ohio's most incredible cabins that is actually located inside of a cave. Keep reading to learn more.
WTAP
Obituary: Britton, Kevin Shawn
Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
WTAP
Obituary: Layfield, Rodney D.
Rodney D. Layfield, 58, of Little Hocking, OH, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side after an eleven-month battle with Gastroesophageal Cancer. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Roydice E. Layfield of Cairo, WV, and the late Shirley Ruth (Morrison) Layfield.
Metro News
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
