Recipe: Chef Stuart Rogers’ Crispy Potato Torpedoes
This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com. Chef Stuart Rogers from Your 3rd Spot has the perfect suggestion for your holiday snacking needs. Your 3rd Spot, a new dining experience at The Works on the Upper Westside, mixes socializing, eating, and drinking for an unforgettable experience. Rogers came on […] The post Recipe: Chef Stuart Rogers’ Crispy Potato Torpedoes appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The Best Potato Peelers In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While you can get away with peeling potatoes using a paring knife, it can be both time-consuming and dangerous. After all, most of us have nicked a finger while removing the skin from a slippery potato with a knife. Luckily, potato peelers can keep your fingers safer and ease the tedium of prepping food. And they aren't just for peeling potatoes. Most peelers can also remove the skin from other vegetables and fruit, including carrots, tomatoes, and even butternut squash. You can also use them to shave hard cheeses or make citrus peels to garnish cocktails.
Taco Bell Has An 'Electric' Strawberry Freeze Coming Your Way
Mountain Dew Baja Blast exploded onto the fast food dining scene in 2004 and has since become an icon, per QSR. For a decade, this vibrant green soda could only be found at Taco Bell. Brand Eating reports that it was so popular as an accompaniment to a taco or Crunch Wrap Supreme that Mountain Dew began selling it in stores in 2014 for a limited time.
Chocolate-Fig Holiday Panettone Recipe
Fruitcakes may be the popular traditional holiday treat in the U.S. and U.K., but in Italy, panettone is the traditional holiday pastry of choice. Instead of a cake, panettone is more of a yeasted bread, enriched with eggs, butter, and studded with a variety of dried fruit, nuts, and sometimes chocolate. The sweet bread is said to have originated in Milan, but can now be found all over Italy, as well as in bakeries and dessert shops around the world.
TikTok Is Having A Party Over Oreo Top Ramen
Nowadays, tons of food hacks and food trends are born and popularized on the popular social media video platform TikTok. Various TikTok food trends include cloud bread, pasta chips, corn ribs, butter boards, and so much more. To put it into perspective, the hashtag #foodtiktok had about 106.6 billion views in 2022, with cloud bread garnering 3.4 billion views, pasta chips had 1.1 billion views, and butter boards received around 358.4 million views according to CNBC. Now, there's supposedly a new TikTok food trend in the form of Oreo Top Ramen.
Nico Norena's Kinder Cheesecake Recipe - Exclusive
Food blogger and self-trained cook and baker Nico Norena has a fool-proof answer to your ever-unquenchable sweet tooth. The Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree's desserts are not only unbearably mouth-watering (his social studio is known as The Succulent Bite, after all), but they're also almost too-good-to-be-true easy. If you're one...
The Type Of Apple Behind Cracker Barrel's Fan-Favorite Fried Apples
To the most casual of observers, there are just a handful of different kinds of apples — red, green, yellow, white, and striped — in the world, based on the various colorations adorning the skins of the sometimes sweet, sometimes tart, always crunchy fruit. The reality, of course, is that there is a sweeping variety of apples, with 7,500 varieties grown across the globe, including 2,500 different apples grown in the United States, according to the Washington Apple Commission. A major reason that there are so many different types of apples in the United States and around the world is that there are many different tastes, and many different cooking needs, that apples can be specifically developed to meet in order to satisfy consumers.
Sonic Added A Specialty Grilled Cheese To Its Menu
Grilled cheese sandwiches are a kid's menu staple at many restaurants, but there's no need to cut them out of your diet once you're considered a teen. The nostalgic sammie is a favorite for adults, too. Actually, scratch that. It's the favorite, at least according to a 2019 YouGov survey in which the comfort food received a 79% likability rating, making it the most popular sandwich in America. Its delectable combination of buttery toasted bread and gooey, melted cheese is so simple, yet oh so satisfying – even more so if there's an Instagram-worthy cheese pull involved. And when paired with a bowl of warm tomato soup for dipping? Chef's kiss.
Almost $3 Billion Will Be On Starbucks Gift Cards This Holiday Season
Gift cards are a divisive gift. "Gift cards are just less useful money that expires, and it's high time we stopped using them. Just hand over the cash," writes Amanda Yeo in Mashable. Consumers typically end up spending 40% more than the value of the card anyway, using the gift card to offset the cost of their purchase, per Bloomberg. The pros of a gift card are if you don't know what to get someone, they're the perfect gift, giving the receiver the opportunity to buy what they want. And if you're shopping at the last minute, they're ideal and low-effort. They're also a great way to control spending and an excellent way to teach kids about spending money. On the other hand, you either underspend and end up leaving a few dollars on the card, or you overspend and need to chip in a few of your own dollars to make up the difference. If you lose the card, you most likely won't see that money, and if you don't use the card, fees may be deducted from the balance, per Investopedia.
Michael Symon Warns To Not Cook Acidic Foods In Cast Iron
It would be easy to say that cast iron is having a moment. Celebrity chefs like Ree Drummond and Ina Garten extol its virtues on their cooking shows (The Pioneer Woman has 25 cast iron skillets), and the brand behind the trendy Always Pan even came out with an enameled cast iron option (via Our Place). But the truth is, cast iron has been around for a long time (since about 200 AD in China, according to Webstaurant Store), and since its origination has been used to make all kinds of cookware, from woks to cornbread molds and more.
The McDonald's Happy Meal Wall Is Zapping Instagram With Nostalgia
They don't call it a Happy Meal for nothing. McDonald's has been making kids and adults smile with its little boxed meals and toys since 1979, according to Quality Logo Products, Inc. You probably have vivid memories of the anticipation you experienced as a child when you opened the box to see which toy you got. Remember the joy of getting the one you wanted ... and the disappointment of getting the one you didn't?
How Does Costco Cook Its Famous Hot Dogs?
If there's one Costco item everyone is familiar with, it's got to be Costco's $1 hot dog. Regardless of whether or not you personally shop at Costco, you've got to admit that's one heck of a deal. And as it turns out, that deal goes all the way back to the chain's early years.
Papa John's Just Dropped Oreo, Chicken Parm, And Jalapeño Bites
It's always exciting when you're at school, work, a meeting, or with friends and someone reveals they've ordered a pizza. It's even more exciting, though, when the pizza arrives along with a side of wings or breadsticks. Nearly every pizza chain offers its own uniquely made side items to pair with your pie. At Papa John's, you can choose from garlic knots, plain or flavored breadsticks, and numerous cheesestick options, including regular, six-cheese, and bacon.
