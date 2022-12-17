Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
2 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders arrested: Texas DPS
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Juan Favela. 64, of El Paso was arrested in Anthony, N.M., and Izeal Sullivan, 37, was arrested in San Antonio. Favela had been wanted since May 2022,...
News Channel 25
Wacoans join Miracle Ear mission trip to Puerto Rico, give out 350 free hearing aids
WACO, Texas — Six Wacoans joined the Miracle Ear Foundation on a mission trip to Puerto Rico this month. "When the concept of our group joining the mission came up, there was just no question," Alicia Curry of Miracle Ear - Waco told 25 News. "If there was a mission, we'd be going on it."
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: Timothy Ferch
Millions of people have served in the U.S. Army and many of them right here at Fort Hood. Soldiers like Timothy Ferch, a combat veteran who spent 20 years in the Army. It's a decision inspired by his father and brother who served before him. ”I guess I wanted to...
News Channel 25
Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous $1,000 tip
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) — Barb Harris wanted to give back this holiday season. She rounded up 24 people to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel in Maryland. They met at 10 a.m. on Monday to eat grits, apples, eggs and pancakes. When the check arrived, everyone reached for...
News Channel 25
WATCH: Gov. Abbott holds press conference on incoming Winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — An Arctic blast is set to blanket the state with freezing temperatures starting Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a press conference in Austin discussing the state's response to the incoming cold.
News Channel 25
Brazos County emergency management prepares community for Arctic freeze
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — An Arctic blast is coming to the Brazos Valley later this week with temperatures dropping in the teens by Friday. Brazos County Emergency Management spoke with KRHD News on ways you can prepare at home before the temperatures drastically drop over the next 48 hours.
News Channel 25
Texas officials prepared for deep freeze
WACO, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference to ease concerns that linger from the freeze last year. According to Abbott, Texas must regain the trust of residents after the 2021 power disaster. Local emergency management offices are making sure resources are available for those in...
News Channel 25
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
News Channel 25
Amazing temperature swings occur as arctic front moves south
25 WEATHER — The arctic cold front that we've been discussing at length for a while is on its way. Over the past couple days, brutally cold air has been bottling up in Canada and the northern Plains. Wednesday morning, that air mass finally started to move, bringing about...
News Channel 25
Texas power grid expected to withstand extreme cold this week
Texas’ main power grid should have enough electricity later this week to keep customers warm amid bitter cold weather expected across large portions of the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages power for most of the state, said electricity supply should keep up with an expected surge in demand.
News Channel 25
Arctic front hits, temperatures dramatically dip
CENTRAL TEXAS — **HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT**. Today is the day! Our strong Arctic cold front has arrived. Behind it, expected was a nearly instantaneous 20-degree temperature drop. Winds will gust up to 40-50 mph at times. The combination of wind and cold will lead to wind chills dipping into the single digits for the afternoon, and below zero overnight. Be sure to dress in layers as you're heading out the door. Exposed skin in wind chills below zero could be subject to frostbite within an hour.
News Channel 25
Cool the Next Few days before Arctic Blast brings Winter Chill
CENTRAL TEXAS — Today will be a cool one outside with highs in the 40s and the 50s. Clouds will give way to peeks of sunshine in the afternoon with a north breeze. Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the mid 30s, and could dip below freezing in spots. Bring in the pets and plants just to be on the safe side.
Comments / 0