Bowling Green, OH

BG police arrest man who reportedly came to work with hatchet, firearm, 3 knives and batons

By Jan Larson McLaughlin
bgindependentmedia.org
 5 days ago
The Lima News

Tyson gets probation for role in robbery, assault

LIMA — A Lima man who pleaded guilty to trespassing for his involvement in a robbery and assault that sent another man to prison for 26 years was sentenced to three years of community control on Tuesday. Duran Tyson, 45, was sentenced on the fourth-degree felony, for a July...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Suspect arrested in Washington Twp. homicide of 18-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old was charged with murder and felonious assault Monday in the homicide of 18-year-old Keichell Cardell, from Toledo, who was found dead Sunday morning in Washington Township from a gunshot wound. Washington Township Police and the Washington Township Fire Department were dispatched at 12:20 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Person shot in south Toledo early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirmed one person was shot in south Toledo Monday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Ottawa Landings Luxury Apartments on Hill Avenue. The victim is believed to have minor injuries. TPD believes this was a drive-by shooting. Four bullet holes could...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

One Man Sent to Hospital Following Shooting Monday Evening

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima Police Officers responded to a shooting that sent one man to a local hospital. Shortly after 6:45 PM Monday, LPD responded to the 400 block of North Jameson Avenue for a shooting. Once on scene, officers learned that 20-year-old Willie Petty of Sidney was leaving a house when an unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots that struck Petty. He was transported to a local hospital for non-threatening injuries. Anyone who has information can contact Detective Harrod or Detective Jennings with the Lima PD or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Monday morning police pursuit on I-75 hit speeds of 140 mph

ALLEN/HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A suspect is still at large after an early morning chase on I-75. The pursuit began south of Bluffton just after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning when troopers tried to pull over the driver of a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation and no registration. The car sped up the interstate, hitting speeds up to 140 miles per hour at times. It was found a few minutes later empty at a rest stop in Hancock County. The car was stolen out of Miamisburg, Ohio. Footprints were seen going north from the scene and a perimeter was set up and a tracking dog brought in. Law enforcement searched buildings in the area, but could not locate the driver. The incident is still under investigation.
BLUFFTON, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman sentenced in relation to fatal car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced on Monday in relation to a fatal car crash. According to court documents, Kiarra Daniels was sentenced to 16 months in prison. Daniels on Dec. 5 withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and entered a plea of no contest to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
TECUMSEH, MI
13abc.com

18-year-old charged with murder in death of TSA alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday and is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a TSA alumnus on July 29. According to TPD, 18-year-old Cedrick Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail. On July 29, Dominick...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals

On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022,...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
fox2detroit.com

Woman killed after Belleville man flees police, slams into SUV in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and an innocent woman both died after a police chase Thursday ended with a crash in Monroe County. Michigan State Police troopers and Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in Bedford Township just before 3 p.m. because a female was outside screaming, "I need an officer here now" as a man was driving a truck erratically in the driveway and through the front lawns of neighboring homes.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Lima News

Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
LIMA, OH

