BG police arrest man who reportedly came to work with hatchet, firearm, 3 knives and batons

wlen.com
Car Chase Initiated in Lenawee County Results in Arrest of 34-Year-Old Woman
Lenawee County, MI – A woman was arrested after a car chase that was initiated in Lenawee County Friday evening. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police reports that a trooper was driving on M-50, near Downing Highway in a fully marked patrol car, when a 34-year-old female began tailgating the police vehicle.
13abc.com
A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave facing drug charges in Ottawa County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave, as he faces drug charges in Ottawa County. The charges stem from a 9-1-1 call made to the officer’s house while he was off duty. Emergency crews and sheriff deputies were called to K-9 handler Kyle Scott’s home on Wednesday.
Tyson gets probation for role in robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man who pleaded guilty to trespassing for his involvement in a robbery and assault that sent another man to prison for 26 years was sentenced to three years of community control on Tuesday. Duran Tyson, 45, was sentenced on the fourth-degree felony, for a July...
WTOL-TV
Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.
13abc.com
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - The wife of Monclova Township’s fire chief pleaded not guilty to menacing in court Monday. Sheila Bernhard, wife of Fire Chief Kevin Bernhard, is accused of threatening Monclova Trustee Barbara Lang after a November special meeting where the township hired new firefighters. According to the...
Suspect arrested in Washington Twp. homicide of 18-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old was charged with murder and felonious assault Monday in the homicide of 18-year-old Keichell Cardell, from Toledo, who was found dead Sunday morning in Washington Township from a gunshot wound. Washington Township Police and the Washington Township Fire Department were dispatched at 12:20 a.m....
TPD: Person shot in south Toledo early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirmed one person was shot in south Toledo Monday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Ottawa Landings Luxury Apartments on Hill Avenue. The victim is believed to have minor injuries. TPD believes this was a drive-by shooting. Four bullet holes could...
hometownstations.com
One Man Sent to Hospital Following Shooting Monday Evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima Police Officers responded to a shooting that sent one man to a local hospital. Shortly after 6:45 PM Monday, LPD responded to the 400 block of North Jameson Avenue for a shooting. Once on scene, officers learned that 20-year-old Willie Petty of Sidney was leaving a house when an unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots that struck Petty. He was transported to a local hospital for non-threatening injuries. Anyone who has information can contact Detective Harrod or Detective Jennings with the Lima PD or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
hometownstations.com
Monday morning police pursuit on I-75 hit speeds of 140 mph
ALLEN/HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A suspect is still at large after an early morning chase on I-75. The pursuit began south of Bluffton just after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning when troopers tried to pull over the driver of a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation and no registration. The car sped up the interstate, hitting speeds up to 140 miles per hour at times. It was found a few minutes later empty at a rest stop in Hancock County. The car was stolen out of Miamisburg, Ohio. Footprints were seen going north from the scene and a perimeter was set up and a tracking dog brought in. Law enforcement searched buildings in the area, but could not locate the driver. The incident is still under investigation.
TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
Police seize drugs, guns, stolen vehicles in Lenawee County theft ring bust
ADRIAN, MI -- Police uncovered a suspected theft ring in Adrian Friday, leading to several arrests and a large amount of contraband items being seized, police said. On Friday, Dec. 16, officers from several law agencies collaborated to search a property suspected to be the center of a theft ring in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of East Michigan Street in the city of Adrian.
Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman honored with vigil; five others charged in murder investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the ash and rubble of a north Toledo arson, family members, friends and loved ones gathered for a vigil to remember the lives of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman. The Lucas County Coroner's Office identified their bodies earlier Friday after they were found Thursday at the site of the Dec. 5 arson on Chase Street.
13abc.com
Toledo woman sentenced in relation to fatal car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced on Monday in relation to a fatal car crash. According to court documents, Kiarra Daniels was sentenced to 16 months in prison. Daniels on Dec. 5 withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and entered a plea of no contest to...
13abc.com
Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
13abc.com
18-year-old charged with murder in death of TSA alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday and is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a TSA alumnus on July 29. According to TPD, 18-year-old Cedrick Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail. On July 29, Dominick...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals
On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022,...
thevillagereporter.com
Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
fox2detroit.com
Woman killed after Belleville man flees police, slams into SUV in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and an innocent woman both died after a police chase Thursday ended with a crash in Monroe County. Michigan State Police troopers and Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in Bedford Township just before 3 p.m. because a female was outside screaming, "I need an officer here now" as a man was driving a truck erratically in the driveway and through the front lawns of neighboring homes.
Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
