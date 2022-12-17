Read full article on original website
Ames preschool center forced to do something it rarely does
AMES, Iowa — Iowa winters always have cold and snow. But Missy Sanow said that she usually has to make a decision about it the night before it hits or perhaps not until early in the morning on the day that the storm arrives. Tuesday, the executive director of Ames Community Preschool Center made a […]
theperrynews.com
Winter storm forces local early closures Wednesday, Thursday
As a result of the winter storm, the Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum and McCreary Community Building will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 and will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27 for regular services. The Perry Food Pantry will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22 and will reopen Tuesday, Dec....
theperrynews.com
Schools to dismiss two hours early Thursday for Christmas break
All schools in the Perry Community School District will dismiss two hours early Thursday, Dec. 22 for the Christmas break, the district announced Monday. Classes will resume Wednesday, Jan. 4. For more information, contact your student’s school building office.
UPDATE: Missing Johnston teenager found safe
UPDATE: James has been located and returned home safe, the Johnston Police Department said. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. James Michael Heiring, 15, was last seen Saturday Dec. 17 around 6 p.m. According to police, Heiring voluntarily left his residence. Heiring […]
theperrynews.com
Minburn office of Minburn Communications to close for remodel
MINBURN, Iowa — Starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Minburn Communications office at 416 Chestnut St. in Minburn will be temporarily closed for remodeling, the company announced Tuesday. All staff and operations will relocate to the Woodward office at 100 S. Main St. in Woodward during the project. The rural...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Winter Break to Begin Early
Due to illnesses in the Knoxville School District and because a winter storm watch is set to begin Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. and last until Saturday at 6:00 a.m, winter break will begin at the end of the evening activities on Tuesday, December 20. There will be no school on Wednesday, December 21. School will resume on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
theperrynews.com
Classes canceled Thursday in Perry school system
There will be no school Thursday, Dec. 22, Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks announced Wednesday.
theperrynews.com
Dave Modlin of Bouton
Services are pending for Dave Modlin, 67, of Bouton. Dave passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home in Bouton, Iowa. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is handling the arrangements.
Superintendent cites two rural road concerns in her decision to cancel class
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — “The bottom line is safety first,” explained Dr. Mandy Ross, Webster City Schools superintendent. Ross joined dozens of her colleagues Wednesday in announcing the decision to cancel classes on Thursday due to the blizzard warnings. “We cover almost 500 square miles,” she said of the Hamilton County district. Ross was concerned […]
iheart.com
Unity Point Health-Des Moines Shares 2022 Most Popular Baby Names
(Des Moines, IA) -- Unity Point Health-Des Moines has put together the list of top baby names for 2022. The most popular name for girls was Olivia. Theo or Theodore topped the list for boys. Other popular names were: Nora, Everly, Charlotte, and Emma for the girls, and Henry, Elijah,...
weareiowa.com
Fire breaks out at Christ-Life Center in Clive
The fire chief said the building was undergoing construction and crews were putting on a new roof membrane. During the heating process, something caught fire.
theperrynews.com
Jeanne Putman of Des Moines
Jeanne Putman, 98, of Des Moines and formerly of Perry passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Life Center Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren near Adel. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Adel.
theperrynews.com
Jerry Lee Swigert of Perry
Jerry Lee Swigert, 74, of Perry and formerly of Des Moines passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the King’s Garden of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Perry, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.
One of Iowa’s Fastest-Growing Cities to Welcome $132M Shopping Center
When the population of your city increases by nearly 70 percent in just over a decade, an explosion of retail growth is sure to follow. That's exactly what's happening here. Back in 2010, the population of Waukee, on the west end of the Des Moines metropolitan area, was 13,790. This summer, it was estimated to be 26,495. City leaders believe it could reach 40,000 by the end of this decade.
theperrynews.com
Nine students graduate from DMACC-Tyson 1+2 program
Ceremonies were held Thursday at the Hotel Pattee for the fifth graduating class of the DMACC/Tyson 1+2 Industrial Maintenance Program. The ceremony included a welcome to graduates and family members from DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Site Director Eddie Diaz. Tyson Fresh Meats representative Rudy Zagar congratulated the graduates on behalf of the company.
theperrynews.com
DMACC to close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, all day Thursday
All Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) locations, including the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 and will remain closed all day Thursday, Dec. 22 due to winter weather conditions, the college announced Wednesday.
Iowa DOT prepping Traffic Management Center for winter storm
ANKENY, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation has a center dedicated to monitoring interstate traffic year-round, and the service becomes crucial in the wintertime. The Traffic Management Center (TMC) is located in the basement of DMV in Ankeny, equipped with dozens of monitors and 500 cameras all monitoring traffic across the state. And with […]
Father of 4-year-old killed in Fleur Drive crash shares his story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just days after a 4-year-old boy died as a result of a crash on Fleur Drive, Local 5 spoke to his father about navigating the grief that follows. "His tomorrows were taken away, you know, and this feeling is indescribable. You know, I feel like I'm drowning in a sea of pain," said Wilbert Faguada, the father of Marcos Faguada.
theperrynews.com
Troubles follow Adel man to De Soto with drunk-driving arrest
A De Soto man who accidentally shot himself in the hand last month in Adel was arrested Monday on suspicion of drunk driving. Adam Leigh Livingston, 45, of 812 Dallas St., De Soto, was charged with second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of...
KCCI.com
Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
