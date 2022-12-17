ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts QB Matt Ryan falls victim to yet another historic comeback in loss to Vikings

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan may be the most unlucky quarterback in the history of football.

On Saturday, for the second time in his 15-year career, Ryan found himself on the wrong side of a historic comeback.

Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts built a seemingly insurmountable 33-0 halftime lead, only to see the Minnesota Vikings storm back to win, 39-36 in overtime, completing the biggest comeback in NFL history.

Following Saturday's epic collapse by the Colts, Ryan has been on the losing end of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history and NFL history.

Officially, Ryan has been the losing quarterback in the first and sixth largest comebacks in NFL history, according to Scott Barrett of Fantasy Points.

But that will offer little consolation for Ryan, who has another forgettable result to be reminded of until the end of time.

For Ryan, the loss to the Vikings had to feel like some unwelcome deja vu. However, while Ryan's numbers won't explode off the stat sheet, he finished 19-of-33 for 182 yards and a touchdown and didn't turn the ball over against the Vikings.

So, Ryan did his part, but unfortunately for Indy, they couldn't say the same for the team's defense. The Vikings victimized the Colts through the air and on the ground, finishing with 518 total yards of offense.

Yardbarker

