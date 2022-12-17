Read full article on original website
Coast Guard susends search for nine suspected Cuban migrants
The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday announced it has suspended a search for nine suspected Cuban migrants whose boat capsized off the Palm Beach County coast over the weekend. In a Twitter post, the Coast Guard said it has suspended the search "pending new information." Crews searched 2,485 miles "with...
WPTV Chief Meteorologist surprises Palm City girl who 'fought a shark and won'
On this first day of winter, it's ironic, appropriate and very South Florida for WPTV to have a big scoop of Italian ice with 10-year-old Jasmine Carney of Palm City. She's the young girl everyone has come to know and love after she fought off a shark on Hobe Sound Beach about a month ago.
Palm Beach County to invest millions in sand restoration along coastline
Millions will be spent on sand on Palm Beach County’s coastline to repair the damage and fix a public safety hazard caused by Hurricane Nicole. Hurricane Nicole significantly depleted sand from dunes on Singer Island and other parts of Palm Beach County. About 102,000 cubic yards of sand, or...
Generous Wellington moms collect toys for children in need
Never underestimate a mom on a mission, let alone a group of moms. A mom group based in Wellington is making sure every child has something to unwrap this holiday season. It looks like Santa’s workshop, but it's actually Aimee Stern’s home. "Everybody pulls together and it shows...
Palm Beach County detectives investigating murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach that left two people dead. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man and woman dead, as well as another man injured.
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Just days before the holiday weekend, a Palm Beach County woman almost had her Christmas ruined. Judith Flynn said two men tried to rip her off by convincing her to withdrawal thousands of dollars from her bank account. Something in her gut told her not to, a move that she...
Northern blizzard could create messy situation for holiday travelers
A big winter weather system is expected to impact travelers from Chicago to South Florida just days before the Christmas holiday. "I think people are scrambling to change the flights," said Joseph Carbone of Brooklyn, New York, as he arrived Wednesday at Palm Beach International Airport. "They want to get to their destination before the storm."
Pet therapy helps patients at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Relief on four legs is making its way into the lives of patients at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. The reactions to seeing a therapy dog walking down the halls is usually always the same, but it still never gets old. Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center started its pet therapy...
Road projects scheduled in Palm Beach County as communities grow
Twenty road projects are on the books for 2023 in Palm Beach County. In the next five years, county engineers plan to make road expansions, intersection improvements and several pedestrian safety initiatives to keep up with growing traffic demands. However, plans to relieve major congestion on Northlake Boulevard west of...
Bathtub Beach reopens in Martin County
A popular beach is reopening to the public today. One of our area's favorite beaches is reopening to the public today. Bathtub Beach on Hutchinson Island South has been closed since early November. Hurricane Nicole caused flooding along MacArthur Boulevard. The county's Coastal Engineering Division added sand to reinforce the...
Kravis backstage pass: Disney's Aladdin now playing in West Palm Beach
The Broadway production ofDisney's Aladdin is at the Kravis Centerthrough Dec. 23. Tickets start at $39. Aladdin at Kravis: A backstage look at the 236 custom costumes. "There are over 236 costumes in the show and 77 custom-built [pairs] of shoes," said Élisè Packee, who is in charge of wardrobe for the traveling production of Aladdin. "It took about 218 people in about 18 shops to build all the custom builds."
Wellington project concerns small business owners
The debate over the future of an executive suite building owned by the village of Wellington has some small business owners worried. "There is no other option," Dermot Mac Mahon, a real estate and probate attorney who has an office in the Lake Wellington Professional Center, said. "If we are vacated out of here, you have nowhere to go."
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over Palm Beach County and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said. "How could you do this to us? It's finally on the market, and we want to get it sold," Beth...
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
The body of a missing 17-year-old from Lantana was found Wednesday near Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. PBSO said detectives were actively investigating the whereabouts of Emmanuel Castaneda at about 2:30 p.m. That's when the boy's body was located near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North. Detectives...
How to prepare for the cold, stay warm as temperatures drop this weekend
You know that burning smell when you turn on your heat? That's dust burning off from your system's heat coils. You want to get the coils cleaned before you use them. Another issue you may run into is the relay system in your AC. If you don't use the heat that often, switching your system from AC to heat may burn it out.
Man killed by drunk driver with 3 previous DUI convictions, investigators say
It wasn’t his first, second, or even third DUI. Investigators said Michael Holder, 57, was arrested for his fourth DUI after causing a deadly drunk driving crash. An arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol said Holder was driving with a blood alcohol content of .23, nearly triple the legal limit, when he drove into the wrong lanes on Dixie Highway and Grafton Avenue, sideswiped a Jeep, and hit a Cadillac head-on.
Jason Candle, Toledo hold off Liberty 21-19 in Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton has been good to Jason Candle. Toledo overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit and then held on in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl to defeat reeling Liberty 21-19 at FAU Stadium. It was the first bowl victory for Toledo (9-5) since Candle made his head coaching debut on the same field in 2015.
