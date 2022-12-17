ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Coast Guard susends search for nine suspected Cuban migrants

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday announced it has suspended a search for nine suspected Cuban migrants whose boat capsized off the Palm Beach County coast over the weekend. In a Twitter post, the Coast Guard said it has suspended the search "pending new information." Crews searched 2,485 miles "with...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Generous Wellington moms collect toys for children in need

Never underestimate a mom on a mission, let alone a group of moms. A mom group based in Wellington is making sure every child has something to unwrap this holiday season. It looks like Santa’s workshop, but it's actually Aimee Stern’s home. "Everybody pulls together and it shows...
WELLINGTON, FL
Northern blizzard could create messy situation for holiday travelers

A big winter weather system is expected to impact travelers from Chicago to South Florida just days before the Christmas holiday. "I think people are scrambling to change the flights," said Joseph Carbone of Brooklyn, New York, as he arrived Wednesday at Palm Beach International Airport. "They want to get to their destination before the storm."
PALM BEACH, FL
Road projects scheduled in Palm Beach County as communities grow

Twenty road projects are on the books for 2023 in Palm Beach County. In the next five years, county engineers plan to make road expansions, intersection improvements and several pedestrian safety initiatives to keep up with growing traffic demands. However, plans to relieve major congestion on Northlake Boulevard west of...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Bathtub Beach reopens in Martin County

A popular beach is reopening to the public today. One of our area's favorite beaches is reopening to the public today. Bathtub Beach on Hutchinson Island South has been closed since early November. Hurricane Nicole caused flooding along MacArthur Boulevard. The county's Coastal Engineering Division added sand to reinforce the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Kravis backstage pass: Disney's Aladdin now playing in West Palm Beach

The Broadway production ofDisney's Aladdin is at the Kravis Centerthrough Dec. 23. Tickets start at $39. Aladdin at Kravis: A backstage look at the 236 custom costumes. "There are over 236 costumes in the show and 77 custom-built [pairs] of shoes," said Élisè Packee, who is in charge of wardrobe for the traveling production of Aladdin. "It took about 218 people in about 18 shops to build all the custom builds."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Wellington project concerns small business owners

The debate over the future of an executive suite building owned by the village of Wellington has some small business owners worried. "There is no other option," Dermot Mac Mahon, a real estate and probate attorney who has an office in the Lake Wellington Professional Center, said. "If we are vacated out of here, you have nowhere to go."
WELLINGTON, FL
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree

Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over Palm Beach County and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said. "How could you do this to us? It's finally on the market, and we want to get it sold," Beth...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee

The body of a missing 17-year-old from Lantana was found Wednesday near Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. PBSO said detectives were actively investigating the whereabouts of Emmanuel Castaneda at about 2:30 p.m. That's when the boy's body was located near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North. Detectives...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
How to prepare for the cold, stay warm as temperatures drop this weekend

You know that burning smell when you turn on your heat? That's dust burning off from your system's heat coils. You want to get the coils cleaned before you use them. Another issue you may run into is the relay system in your AC. If you don't use the heat that often, switching your system from AC to heat may burn it out.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Man killed by drunk driver with 3 previous DUI convictions, investigators say

It wasn’t his first, second, or even third DUI. Investigators said Michael Holder, 57, was arrested for his fourth DUI after causing a deadly drunk driving crash. An arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol said Holder was driving with a blood alcohol content of .23, nearly triple the legal limit, when he drove into the wrong lanes on Dixie Highway and Grafton Avenue, sideswiped a Jeep, and hit a Cadillac head-on.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Jason Candle, Toledo hold off Liberty 21-19 in Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton has been good to Jason Candle. Toledo overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit and then held on in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl to defeat reeling Liberty 21-19 at FAU Stadium. It was the first bowl victory for Toledo (9-5) since Candle made his head coaching debut on the same field in 2015.
BOCA RATON, FL

