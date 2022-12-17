NYPD, community leaders hand out hundreds of toys to Brownsville kids for the holidays

The 73rd Precinct and other community leaders held their annual toy drive Saturday in Brownsville.

There were more than 2,000 toys distributed for kids of all ages. The annual event, put together by Assemblywoman Latrice Walker, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, the 73rd Precinct and local organizations, gives back to the community during the holidays. Santa also makes an appearance to take pictures with kids.

Organizers say they hope these toys can bring some joy to local families.