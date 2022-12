The performance was part of the third-annual "Hannukkah Sessions" from Grohl and bandmate producer Greg Kurstin It runs in the family! For the fourth night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl's 16-year-old daughter Violet joined him and bandmate producer Greg Kurstin on stage at this year's "The Hanukkah Sessions," as they shared a touching performance of Janis Ian's 1975 track "At Seventeen." Violet took on guitar and vocal duties as she sat center stage, with her dad sitting behind the kit the whole way through. The teen is no stranger to performing alongside...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO