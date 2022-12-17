Read full article on original website
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
Collider
'The Menu' Sets Streaming Release Date for Early 2023
Get your appetizer platter ready, grab your dinner party, and head to HBO Max on January 3 to belly up for the streamer’s premiere of The Menu. The Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, and Nicholas Hoult delicacy that first tantalized audiences upon its release back in November has swiftly sliced, diced, and julienned its way towards both the streaming platform and a digital drop the very same day. If you’re hoping to get the silver-platter treatment with a physical copy, the film comes out of the frying pan and into the fire via a Blu-ray and DVD release on January 17.
Collider
'1923' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals the Insane Price Tag Attached to 'Yellowstone' Spinoff
You only need to take a quick look at the 1923 trailer to realize that you’re witnessing a production that doesn’t come cheap. Filmed on location on at least three different African countries (South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania), with Hollywood heavyweights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at the lead, and prioritizing practical effects, the Yellowstone origin story is massive in scale – and in an interview with Deadline, series creator Taylor Sheridan revealed just how massive money-wise.
Collider
Exciting ‘The Terminal List’ Announcement Coming Soon Says Amazon Studios' Television Head
Fans of the Chris Pratt-led military thriller The Terminal List have been eagerly awaiting news on a potential Season 2 at Prime Video. In terms of watch time, the series was a massive success pulling an average of 1.6 billion minutes watched across its eight-episode first season. Pratt himself even teased that there was more on the way during an appearance on Jack Carr's, the author of the book the series was based on, podcast. Since then, it's been crickets.
Nia Long Said "The Best Man" Cast Owed Fans "The Final Chapters" And Reflected On Her Character's Trajectory Throughout The Franchise
"I think we were ready to just put all the rumors to bed, come and represent, and tell the final stories."
Collider
'The Sandman's Deleted Scene Explains Why Death Is So Compassionate
The Sandman is a gift that keeps on giving! In the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix released a deleted scene from the episode "The Sound of Her Wings" featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge). Previously, the clip was exclusively shown at the Brazil CCXP, during The Sandman panel attended by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Howell-Baptiste.
Collider
New 'Last of Us' Image Teases Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv's Relationship
2023 appears to be another great year for the horror genre, both on the big and small screens. Leading the charge on TV is HBO’s The Last of Us. The zombie series based on the popular critically-acclaimed PlayStation video game franchise of the same name premieres on HBO January 15. Because of that, the marketing for the highly anticipated series has kicked into high gear. Now the latest image gives fans a new look at Ellie and Tess.
Collider
‘Blood’ Trailer Asks How Far Would You Go to Save Your Children [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Blood, an upcoming horror film set to release this January. The movie follows a recently divorced mother (Michelle Monaghan) who’s pushed to the brink of sanity while trying to save her son from a mysterious disease. The exclusive trailer starts with Jess...
Collider
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Jingle All the Way’ Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger
In the prime of the 90s, when people were swooning over Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action roles, he showed his fans that he could be equally good in comedy. That’s how we got some of the most raucous comedies of the 90s featuring the former Mr. Universe, like Twins, Junior, and the almost cult-like holiday movie, Jingle All the Way. It’s full of classic family fun, laugh-out-loud scenarios, as well as a generous dose of heartwarming moments, all of which make it just about right for this season. The plot follows Schwarzenegger as Howard Langston, a mattress salesman who desperately tries to buy a Turbo-Man action figure for his son, but has tough competition from the postal worker, Myron Larabee (Sinbad) who also wants to buy the same toy for his own kid. The movie is said to have been inspired by the real-life trend of the high sell-out of popular toys/games of its time, like the Cabbage Patch Kids, Tamagotchi, Tickle-me Elmo, et al.
Collider
'There's Something Wrong With The Children' Trailer Shows Possessed Kids Running Wild
Horror fans will agree that the year 2022 served up many amazing horror movies that kept them entertained and engaged all year long. With the year now winding down, anticipation has begun building for what the next year holds, and from the look of things so far, there will be no shortage of cinema gore. One of the titles to look forward to is the horror flick There's Something Wrong With The Children from film director Roxanne Benjamin, who is quickly establishing a reputation for a fondness for the creepy children trope. Slated for a release early next year, Paramount Pictures has today released a first look at the film in a bloody trailer showcasing the expected levels of fright with two tots having fun terrifying their parents and everyone else.
Collider
Win Free Tickets to Our Screening of ‘Missing’ and Q&A with Storm Reid and More
If you live in Los Angeles and are a big fan of the 2018 film Searching starring John Cho, you should probably get ready to fire off an email. Why? Because Collider is teaming up with Sony Pictures for a free early LA screening of the Searching follow-up film, Missing, starring Storm Reid, who will be joining us for a post-screening Q&A.
Collider
HBO Max 2023 Preview Teases 'The Last of Us,' 'The Idol' and More
2022 has been quite the year of ups and downs for television shows, from many series being cancelled, others getting renewed, and a whole slew of upcoming ones to look forward to. As we prepare to head into 2023, HBO Max has shared a preview video for their current 2023 slate. The video features HBO and HBO Max originals, including the highly-anticipated The Last of Us, new seasons of hot titles like Succession, Barry, and Our Flag Means Death, and other new shows like Velma and Love and Death.
Collider
Untitled George Foreman Biopic Release Date Delayed
The release date for the yet-to-be-titled George Foreman Biopic from AFFIRM Films has been delayed. The film about the two-time world heavyweight champion, which will star Khris Davis in the lead role, will now be released a month after it was initially planned in April next year. The film was originally set to be released on March 24, 2023, before it was pushed back a week to March 31, but its new release date is April 28, 2023.
Collider
Whatever Happened to Disney's 'Tron 3'?
When it arrived in theaters in December 2010, there was hope that Tron: Legacy, like many movies that cost over $150 million to make, could spawn a new endlessly lucrative franchise for its financiers. A sequel to the 1982 movie Tron, Tron: Legacy was aiming to exploit the cult following of its predecessor and use it as a springboard towards getting the kind of massive fanbase that Star Wars has. It's now been over a decade since Legacy was released, and that sequel has never come to fruition, though not for a lack of effort. In fact, there have been several attempts to get the Tron franchise up and running again, but none of the incarnations of Tron 3, as of this writing, have ever gained enough momentum to actually exist.
Collider
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Will Reveal What Happened to Indy's Son
One of the most contentious features of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull surround the character of Mutt Williams, the young greaser who, it was eventually revealed, was the son of Indiana Jones. Mutt Williams was played by Shia LaBoeuf, who has not been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming sequel - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Collider
Stop the Slander: Spider is Fundamental to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Spoiler Alert: This piece contains major spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterJames Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is a cinematic feat to behold, and I'll stand by that statement until the day that I die. After years of the first Avatar being the butt of jokes and the constant complaint that nobody but Cameron wants five Avatar movies, we finally have The Way of Water, and it's magnificent. Alongside other 2022 blockbusters like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, it's proof that the auteur blockbuster is still alive, and can still thrive in a landscape ever-dominated by franchise films that all feel the same.
Collider
2022 in Review: 'Top Gun' and 9 of the Most Popular Box-Office Hits of the Year
After the COVID-hit years of 2020 and, to a certain extent, 2021, movies came back in full swing in 2022. Summer blockbusters, horror hits, critically-acclaimed awards contenders, and comic-book adventures (plus a new James Cameron movie)! It was an excellent year for movies. As another year closes, it's time to...
Collider
2023 Oscars Shortlists Unveiled in 10 Categories With 'All Quiet On the Western Front,' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Mentions
We're starting to enter awards season and the Academy has released its shortlists in a few key categories ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. The lists show off the most-likely nominees in ten categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, International Feature, Live Action Short, Animated Short, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music Score, Original Song, Sound, and Visual Effects. All nominees will be unveiled on January 24, but these shortlists give some feel for what features the Academy is looking at for major awards.
