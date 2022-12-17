Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia residents plead guilty to felony charges in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic battery. Eddie Armstrong of East Kell was also ordered to undergo drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation and recommended treatment and pay $750 in probation fees. He was accused of impeding the breathing of a family member. The charge was reduced from an aggravated domestic battery with a prior conviction that would have required a three to seven-year prison term.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man pleads guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer
A 43-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer. Sean Dean of East Olive admitted to biting a Salem Police Officer who had been called to his residence in July for what turned out to be a fake 911 call. He was placed on two years probation, drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation, and recommended treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agent on an outstanding IDOC warrant and a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Michael LaFour of South James is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on the Marion County warrant.
edglentoday.com
Bethalto Police: Felony Methamphetamine Charges Issued
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department today announced methamphetamine charges for two suspects in Madison County Circuit Court. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. ROBERT D. HAMOR. M/W AGE: 57. (Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 15...
advantagenews.com
Moro man charged in alleged road rage incident
Bethalto Police say a 37-year-old Moro man ran another man’s car off the road Monday night in an apparent road rage incident. It was just after 6pm when Bethalto Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic accident with an injury on Route 140 near Church Street. Officers arrived to find a white Ford Mustang off the south side of the roadway and in the parking lot of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
A 35-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Kimberly Senn of County Farm Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 54-year-old Gerald Phillips of East Broadway in Centralia was arrested for violation of bail bond and obstructing...
KFVS12
2 teens arrested in Marion, Ill. in connection with ‘disturbance’ that involved a gun
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an investigation into a disturbance that reportedly involved a gun. According to police, they responded to the 2400 block of Williamson County Parkway around 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 to investigate a disturbance involving several people. It was reported that one person pulled out a gun.
2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges
Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force.
KFVS12
Carterville, Ill. man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in construction tools
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in construction tools from a business. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Poe Drive on Tuesday, December 20 for a complaint of a vehicle burglary. During the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges
Centralia Police made three felony drug arrests on Friday. 54-year-old Kelly Donoho, who had no address listed, was arrested for unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 53-year-old Tammy Williams of Bryan Street in Salem was arrested for unlawful...
Woman charged with manslaughter after assault turned fatal at South City Hospital
ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a violent incident at South City Hospital. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the hospital on South Broadway regarding a report of a disturbance. Investigators...
wrul.com
Heffington And Franks Arrested Following Traffic Stop In Carmi
An Enfield man is in being held in the White County Jail after a routine traffic stop revealed he w as wanted on four warrants. On Sunday, December 18th, Officers with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle being driven by 28 year old Anna Franks of 9th Street in Carmi. Franks was arrested for Driving while License Suspended and cited for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. The passenger, 32 year old Austin Heffington of Enfield was wanted on four felony warrants. Two in Gallatin one in Saline and one in White County. Heffington is also being charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle by passenger. Bond for Franks was set at $350. She paid bond and was released. Bond for Heffington has been set at $8,495.
edglentoday.com
Two Face Weapons Charges: Cross-River Crime Task Force Works To Take Guns, Drugs, Fugitive Off Streets
ALTON - Two men were arrested on weapons charges and a third was apprehended on a nationwide fugitive warrant during a deployment Thursday of Madison County’s Cross-River Crime Task Force. The deployment on Thursday marked the unit’s second saturation patrol and focused on the Alton area. Among the subjects...
Effingham Radio
Two People Killed, Three Hurt In I-57 Jefferson County Crash
Two people from Louisiana are dead and three others are hurt following a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County. State police say two vehicles were traveling on the interstate yesterday when they collided with each other. One of the vehicles left the roadway and overturned several times. Two adults passengers were ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene. The three remaining passengers were hospitalized with injuries and the other vehicle left the scene.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 17th, 2022
A 27-year-old Carlyle woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged residential burglary and criminal damage to property. Casey Short of North Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on a theft charge and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Firemen investigate smoke in downtown building
Salem Firemen were called to 119 East Main Street downtown Tuesday night after an occupant of an upstairs apartment reported seeing and smelling smoke. Firemen were able to track the source of the smell to a hot water heater but were concerned about other potential issues that led to the decision to turn off power to the building until the electrical system could be checked out.
southernillinoisnow.com
Monday morning update: State Police release preliminary information on three fatality crash just east of Salem
State Police have released a preliminary investigation on a pickup truck – semi crash that killed three Mexican Nationals on Saturday morning on US 50 just east of Salem. Police report for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 18th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 24-year-old rural Salem man for residential burglary. Zacharia Hodge of Red Stripe Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 48-year-old Robert Wells of Lincoln Street in Carlyle was arrested by Wamac Police for possession of a weapon and on a Clinton County misdemeanor warrant.
KMOV
Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Christmas is a special time of year for the Lohman family, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the December night in 2018 that changed their son’s life forever. In December 2018, investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say two-year-old Mason...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council approves police policy and training program
The Centralia City Council Monday night approved a contract with Lexipol LLC to stay in legal compliance. Centralia Police Chief Christopher Locke has worked with the program before. “It provides up-to-date policies. The company staff of attorneys make sure our policies mirror federal statue and state statue, but also allow...
