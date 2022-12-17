Read full article on original website
TSmith
4d ago
Criminal Justice Reform Fails Society... Again. You haven't seen anything yet. Just wait until after January 1, 2023, when the SAFE T Act goes into effect and they start releasing Criminals with No Bail.
stl. tinman
4d ago
Feel sorry for the elderly especially those living alone..even though yhey probably voted Democrat they have no idea what they were voting for. Criminals are going to be on a rampage after January first.
Trial dates set for man charged in deadly 2021 shooting in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. — Trial dates have been set for the 27-year-old man charged in a deadly 2021 shooting in Beloit. Daemon Hanna, of Beloit, faces a single felony count of first-degree intentional homicide in the March 30, 2021, shooting that killed 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson. Online court records show jury selection is now set for June 12, 2023, in Hanna’s case,...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Police Respond to a Reported Burglary, Resident Ends up Being Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
On Monday, December 19, at approximately 3:14am Rock Falls Police responded to a reported residential burglary in the 1500 block of US Route 30. While investigating the burglary, officers located approximately 32 pills of MDMA and a firearm with ammunition. The occupant of the residence did not have a valid FOID card. Officers arrested 29-year-old Darrius Young of Rock Falls. He was transported to Rock Falls Police Department.
Greater Milwaukee Today
FBI offering $10,000 reward for Culver’s robberies suspect
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.
Winnebago Sheriff has eyes in the sky with new drone unit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Technology is letting the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department take a look at crime where it is tough for people to go. The new aerial unit is part of a high-tech effort to keep the community safe. The department said that they are always looking at different ways to police and protect, […]
WIFR
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
LEE Co., Ill. (WIFR) - Over two months ago, on October 16th at approximately 11:49 p.m, deputies from the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson after a report of an individual shot in the throat. The victim of the shooting was identified as 41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois. Verkruysse was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then airlifted to a Rockford Area Hospital for stabilization.
Driver ejected in fatal accident
UPDATE, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:45 a.m. — The person who was killed in the Whiteside County accident was identified Tuesday morning as Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, Ill. EARLIER: One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night. Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on […]
fox32chicago.com
Man's body discovered inside Elgin home during well-being check
ELGIN, Ill. - The body of a man was discovered early Sunday inside a home in northwest suburban Elgin. Officers were responding to a request for a well-being check in the area of Summit Street and Hiawatha Drive just before 7 a.m., Elgin police said in a statement. When they...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
