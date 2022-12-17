Read full article on original website
Former N.J. cop sentenced for fatally shooting estranged wife near their children
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old former police lieutenant was recently sentenced to just under eight decades in prison for fatally shooting his estranged wife and injuring her new boyfriend in 2019. According to a news release from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, on July 14, 2019, Jefferson Township Police...
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
North Bergen and Newark Men Charged in Cocaine and Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy
Newark, New Jersey – Two men from the Garden State have been charged with possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, are accused of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute the drugs. Gonzalez is also charged with being a previously convicted felon in possession of three firearms and ammunition.
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
Police: Teens involved in Jersey City bus shooting incident could face potential assault charges
Authorities say 48-year-old New Jersey transit bus driver Charles Fieros used an illegal handgun to shoot at a group of six teenagers who had attacked him Saturday night near Monticello and Jewett avenues.
Newark man convicted of attempted aggravated arson
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Dec. 15 that an Essex County jury has convicted Delvin Wilson, 56, of Newark, of second-degree attempted aggravated arson and third-degree making terroristic threats. On Oct. 13, 2021, at about 3:20 a.m., Wilson was captured on video...
Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court
The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
Ex-Newark cop sentenced to 79 years in state prison for 2019 Jefferson Township shooting
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A former Newark police officer has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison for a 2019 shooting in Jefferson Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. John Formisano, 52, formerly of Jefferson Township was sentenced on Dec. 19 to...
Child luring suspect sought in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking the public to help identify an alleged child luring suspect stemming from an incident that took place at a gas station convenience store last week. Fritz G. Fragé, the Director of Newark Public Safety, requests the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen in the surveillance video below attempting to lure an 8-year-old child from a convenience store at a gas station last Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Delta Gas Station located on Clinton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Police responded to the incident. A child, a passenger in a The post Child luring suspect sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ex-Cop Guilty Of Murdering Estranged Wife Gets 79 Years Behind Bars: Morris County Prosecutor
The former Newark cop found guilty of murder in the Morris County shooting of his estranged wife has been sentenced to 79 years in state prison, authorities announced Monday. John Formisano, 52, was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, hindering apprehension or prosecution, official misconduct, and two counts each of child endangerment and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in October following an eight-day trial, DailyVoice reported.
Woman accused of shoplifting, hitting loss prevention officer with vehicle in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Union County woman is accused of shoplifting items from ShopRite in Hanover Township before hitting a loss prevention officer in the parking lot, according to police. On Dec. 9, police responded to the ShopRite for a shoplifting in progress. The vehicle fled...
NY man gets parole after retrial conviction in 1995 killing
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who was recently retried and convicted for a second time in a 1995 killing is set to get out of prison on parole as soon as next month. The Parole Board decided this month to release Eliseo DeLeon as early as Jan. 19, the state Department of Corrections and […]
2 teen boys stabbed, 1 fatally, on NJ street
Two teen boys were stabbed, one fatally, on a busy New Jersey street Tuesday night, authorities said.
Transit driver accused of shooting teen with stolen gun: court docs
The NJ Transit bus driver charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on three teenagers in Jersey City was in possession of an illegal gun and three high-capacity magazines at the time of his arrest, court documents say. Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island, New York, was arrested Saturday...
Teen Girl Admits To Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain: DA
A teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old defendant, who was not identified, pleaded guilty to the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Man accused of leading police on a car, foot chase
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man who they say tried to hit troopers in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a snowbank while he was trying to avoid arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Michael Roman, 32, of Newark, New Jersey, almost struck a PennDOT worker who helped pull his vehicle, later […]
Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27 in December warrant sweep
Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another 27 people as a result of their December Operation. Dubbed “Operation Jingle Bells,” it included a county-wide warrant sweep. “I’m very proud of the fine officers who conducted this operation,”...
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
Twin Teens Charged In North Bergen House Party Captured In Viral Arrest Video: Police
"Hot Potato" was the name of the game for teen twin brothers who became uncooperative with police before a video of their struggle with the officers at the North Bergen house party went viral on social media.Officers from the North Bergen Police Department got a tip that someone had a gun at a…
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
