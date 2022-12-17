ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

hudsontv.com

North Bergen and Newark Men Charged in Cocaine and Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy

Newark, New Jersey – Two men from the Garden State have been charged with possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, are accused of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute the drugs. Gonzalez is also charged with being a previously convicted felon in possession of three firearms and ammunition.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark man convicted of attempted aggravated arson

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Dec. 15 that an Essex County jury has convicted Delvin Wilson, 56, of Newark, of second-degree attempted aggravated arson and third-degree making terroristic threats. On Oct. 13, 2021, at about 3:20 a.m., Wilson was captured on video...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court

The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Child luring suspect sought in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking the public to help identify an alleged child luring suspect stemming from an incident that took place at a gas station convenience store last week. Fritz G. Fragé, the Director of Newark Public Safety, requests the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen in the surveillance video below attempting to lure an 8-year-old child from a convenience store at a gas station last Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Delta Gas Station located on Clinton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Police responded to the incident. A child, a passenger in a The post Child luring suspect sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-Cop Guilty Of Murdering Estranged Wife Gets 79 Years Behind Bars: Morris County Prosecutor

The former Newark cop found guilty of murder in the Morris County shooting of his estranged wife has been sentenced to 79 years in state prison, authorities announced Monday. John Formisano, 52, was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, hindering apprehension or prosecution, official misconduct, and two counts each of child endangerment and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in October following an eight-day trial, DailyVoice reported.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

NY man gets parole after retrial conviction in 1995 killing

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who was recently retried and convicted for a second time in a 1995 killing is set to get out of prison on parole as soon as next month. The Parole Board decided this month to release Eliseo DeLeon as early as Jan. 19, the state Department of Corrections and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WBRE

Man accused of leading police on a car, foot chase

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man who they say tried to hit troopers in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a snowbank while he was trying to avoid arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Michael Roman, 32, of Newark, New Jersey, almost struck a PennDOT worker who helped pull his vehicle, later […]
NEWARK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ

