ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Rochester airport braces for impact of Christmas weekend winter storm

Rochester, N.Y. — Flying out of Western New York could be difficult for some travelers this holiday weekend. A winter blast is expected to sweep across much of the country, bringing bitter cold temperatures, high winds, snow and ice. "I do know the weather coming across the Northwest into...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY

Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
HENRIETTA, NY
WGRZ TV

City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York

The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
NEW YORK STATE
13 WHAM

Friday's Amerks game postponed

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks announced Thursday morning that Friday's game against the Syracuse Crunch has been postponed. The decision comes as Western New York is bracing for a winter storm ahead of the Christmas weekend. The game was scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena....
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Historic Bomb Cyclone For New York State

If you have been near a store over the last couple of days, you probably have been very frustrated. Not only are there last minute shoppers looking for Christmas gifts, they are stocking up on essentials for the next major weather event. The forecast has been focused a little more...
WGRZ TV

Winter weather alerts, what do they mean?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: The above video attached was originally published in January 2022) With a strong winter storm coming, there will be many weather elements that may come into play. 2 On Your Side Meteorologist Patrick Hammer breaks down what each weather alert means. Winter Storm Warning...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy