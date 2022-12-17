Fugazzi Bowl 2022: North beats South, 29-28, in what committee member says was best Fugazzi game ever (photos)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Big shots and blocks highlight CYO basketball at Holy Family Monday night | Download print-quality images for free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CYO basketball was the after-school special Monday evening. We stopped by Holy Family to catch the action. Big scores, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent.
HS girls’ basketball roundup: SW’s Melious can’t be stopped; New Dorp, CSI/McCown close out tight wins, plus more
New Dorp outlasted Curtis, 45-41, in a tightly-contested PSAL matchup. Jordana Schrecker’s double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds) led the way, while Mya Nisbet and Alexandra Laguna chipped in 11 points apiece. Amaya Ross pulled down 14 rebounds in the win.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Alex Rodriguez drains eight treys as Port Richmond downs ND, 85-71; Curtis, CSIM also win
Junior Alex Rodriguez finished with a career-high 24 points, including eight shots from behind the arc, to lead Port Richmond to an 85-71 PSAL victory over host New Dorp on Monday. Rodriguez, who finished with a career high in points in consecutive games (he had 23 in a win over...
HS boys’ hoops: Curtis frosh makes the most of on-the-job training in win over MSIT
Is it possible to show significant improvement in just a month’s time?. It certainly is when you’re in the rare situation of being a freshman playing varsity.
Montville’s upset of No. 1 Delbarton may have far-reaching impact on state tourney
There were no water bucket baths or parades through town on fire trucks Tuesday night after Montville defeated Delbarton, the No. 1-ranked wrestling team in New Jersey and No. 10-ranked team in the nation, 57-22. If you missed it, Delbarton lost 10 of 14 bouts — including six forfeits —...
HS girls’ basketball: St. Joseph Hill interrupts NDA’s ‘Silent Night’, keeps Gators at bay behind balanced attack
All is bright for St. Joseph Hill. The Hilltoppers interrupted Notre Dame Academy’s annual “Silent Night” game with talk of a potential return trip to the Archdiocesan final for last year’s runner-up. Hill led from start to finish on Wednesday at the College of Staten Island, putting a damper on the eruption from Gators’ fans after eclipsing seven points in the first quarter.
Farrell running back Messiah Burch ends year on a high note after signing with this Division 1 college
Messiah Burch has been served a large piece of poetic justice. The Monsignor Farrell running back, who missed the majority of his senior season due to injuries, returned to compete in the 41st annual Fugazzi Bowl last Saturday and not only rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns, but was named the South team’s offensive MVP.
Staten ‘Odd-land’: Peek in old South Shore supermarket, vacant fitness club with still-full pool
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Sometimes it’s those ordinary places, the spots we go to every day, that we miss the most when they’re gone. Like the local supermarket where we used to shop. Or the fitness club where we worked out and maybe made a friend or two.
Are you the winner of the $50K N.Y. Powerball ticket sold on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Lottery announced on Thursday that one third-prize winning ticket for the Dec. 21 Powerball drawing – worth $50,000 – was purchased on Staten Island. The ticket was purchased at Nablus Food, located at 878 Annadale Rd. in Woodrow, and has yet...
Mexico native cooks up affordable, authentic cuisine at new Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A native of the village of Linderos del Sur in Puebla, Mexico, Santiago Roesundo learned how to cook from his mother, who whipped up a plethora of cultural dishes. “My passion for cooking began by watching my mother in the kitchen when I was young. She...
South Shore Sweet 16 has the secret for success in ‘Rosie’s Sweets,’ where profits are donated to animal rescue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At just 16, Amanda Murray has already discovered the art of baking and together with the love and support of family members, her latest venture has not only taken shape but has already begun to prosper. The Tottenville High School “Sweet Sixteen” who’s thrilled to...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code New York: Use code SILIVEFULL today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s a great time to be a sports bettor in New York, especially with the current sign-up bonus being offered by Caesars Sportsbook. New members can sign up here and unlock a Caesars Sportsbook promo code for New York that grants first-bet insurance up to $1,250. All it takes is the bonus code SILIVEFULL and you’ll be up and running in no time.
Staten Island punk band Curious Volume set to make a Christmas comeback
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It may have been a few years since you heard the name Curious Volume, but one of Staten Island’s favorite South Shore punk bands is ready to make its return to the stage. On Dec. 23, Curious Volume will welcome a new era in...
From Krispy Kreme to Lobo Loco: These big-name brands opened on Staten Island in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Have you purchased a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme yet, or taken in an indie flick at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema? Several new and innovative businesses have opened their doors on Staten Island this year, bringing with them a host of novel tastes and experiences. Here’s...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Wednesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 11 p.m., until Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Staten Islander with Argentinian roots celebrates World Cup win with family
He was an infant when he came to America from Buenos Aires with his parents, and a teenager when he watched from the family home in Long Island as Diego Maradona led his native Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986. Peter Novello, 51, of Huguenot was back on...
Top 10 new Staten Island restaurants for 2022, and 3 Honorable Mentions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s fresh restaurants are a mixed bag of full-blown, sit down establishments and an overwhelming number of casual counterparts. The accompanying list pays mind to this varied range of genres we’ve seeing in 2022. Honorable mention goes to three concepts. The first...
Outdoor Christmas decorations 2022: Reader-submitted Staten Island holiday house light displays worth checking out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — First, we showed you 14 elaborate and classic Staten Island holiday house light displays. Then, we followed that up with 12 more incredibly decorated homes. Now, we’re back with even. decked out holiday houses submitted by our readers. 1. 19 North Edo Court, Rossville.
Islanders vs. Rangers predictions, total over/under and odds for Thursday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Despite it not even being the end of the calendar year, we’re already getting our final Battle of New York of the NHL season. This third and final meeting between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers will take place in Madison Square Garden tonight, with the Rangers having won each of the first two contests. They just had their seven-game winning streak snapped, so it will be interesting to see how they respond.
Local entrepreneur honored for his dedication to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Sam Angiuli has been surrounded by entrepreneurship his entire life. Angiuli was born into a family of small business owners. His paternal grandfather, after whom he was named, emigrated from Italy and successfully started a well-known car dealership on Staten Island.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0