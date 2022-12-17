Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Glen Ridge hockey team defeats Montclair for first win
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge senior Rowan Brennan scored a hat trick to lead the Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team to a 3-0 win over Montclair High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The win was the first of the season for the team, which improved...
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team tops Princeton Day for its first victory
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 1-2 on the young season. On Monday, Dec. 12, the Pirates hosted St. Augustine Prep at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange and lost 4-2. Senior Max Downes opened the scoring for the Pirates just 2:50 into the contest on an assist by Colin Aker for a 1-0 lead. The Hermits tied the score later in the first period, scored two goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead, and scored late in the third period to take a 4-1 lead until, with 1:46 left in the third period, SHP sophomore Matt Smith scored on an assist by junior Nicholas Schneider. Senior goalie Darren Keaveney had 28 saves for the Pirates.
Seton Hall Prep bowling rolls to 4-0 start to season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had a great week defeating Millburn 5-2 and West Orange 7-0 to raise its record to 4-0 on the season. Against Millburn, the high games were by junior KC Campbell, 247; senior John Cirelli, 223; and sophomore Nicholas Dragone, 221.
OHS girls hoops team loses to Newark Lab to begin season
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team, under head coach Kenia Luna, lost to Newark Lab 40-34 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Kay’Dranique McFarlane had 11 points; A’Rina Black had 10 points, 18 rebounds and four steals; Luvenia Morton had 6 points and seven rebounds; Shad’e Gray had 3 points and eight rebounds; and Rahshanae Williams contributed 2 points and five rebounds to lead OHS.
Irvington HS girls hoops tops Shabazz in the opener
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team defeated Shabazz 74-26 in the season opener on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Shabazz in Newark. Janasia Wilson scored 35 points and added eight assists, three rebounds and two steals to lead the IHS Lady Blue Knights. Dynasia Williams had 15 points and five rebounds; Fayiona Riley had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists; Selena Fagan had 4 points and eight rebounds; Jada Hill had 4 points and six rebounds; Serenity Rodriguez-Daves had 3 points and three rebounds; Faith Phillips had 2 points and three rebounds; Izhanay Taylor had 2 points and two rebounds; and Aniyah Duplaix had six rebounds.
Irvington HS track excels at Essex Coaches invitational
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field team competed at the Essex County Track Coaches Association Season Invitational to begin the season on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. On the girls side, Nouseline Georges took seventh...
Glen Ridge HS girls hoops starts season with two victories
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Verona and Newark East Side high schools to begin the season at 2-0. GRHS defeated Verona 40-27 on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Allison Snyder had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks; Savannah Steele had...
Orange HS boys hoops falls to Millburn in season opener
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team, under first-year head coach Esak Crawley, lost a heartbreaking 52-50 decision to Millburn High School in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Millburn. A’juwan Tiggs had 18 points, Ma’khy Acey had 10 points, Gregory Burton had 8...
Columbia HS girls hoops tops East Orange to begin the season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Talia Baptiste had 11 points and three rebounds, Bella Galatt had 10 points and four assists, and Allie Harris had 9 points and five rebounds to lead the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 47-25 win over East Orange Campus High School on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home.
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
Seton Hall Prep basketball team opens the season with two victories
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team started the season with two victories last week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the team defeated Central 66-46 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and Coach Farrell Court. Senior guard Ethan Maynard led the Pirates with 20 points and four steals. Nineteen of his points were in the first half when the Pirates jumped to a 35-7 halftime lead. Senior guard Jackson Bleecker had 10 points, and senior center Darrius Phillips scored 8 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
EOCHS boys basketball loses to East Side in season opener
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team fell to Newark East Side 55-44 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Josh Richards scored 16 points and Kaiyri Barkley had 12 points to pace the EOCHS Jaguars. Before the game, a...
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
2 teen boys stabbed, 1 fatally, on NJ street
Two teen boys were stabbed, one fatally, on a busy New Jersey street Tuesday night, authorities said.
Irvington HS boys hoops tops North Star to begin the season
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated North Star Academy 44-37 in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 16, at home. Sean Agard scored 18 points with four assists, four steals and three rebounds; Sheik Sheriff had 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists; Renaldo Cambronne had 7 points and nine rebounds; and Famah Toure had 7 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead the IHS Blue Knights. Jason Francois had three rebounds, Vaboue Toure had 2 points and two blocks, Denzel Ruddock had 4 points, and Princewill Onwuzurike had 1 point.
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at two tournaments
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep varsity wrestling team was very successful in two tournaments over the weekend. At the 30th annual Beast of the East Wrestling Tournament at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center, the Pirates finished ninth among New Jersey teams. Junior Logan...
West Orange HS wrestling team excels at Dover to start the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team placed third at the Dover Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, to start the season. Justin Barr, at 144 pounds, and Arthur Rosu, at 190 pounds, won individual championships in their respective weight classes to lead the WOHS Mountaineers. Barr and Rosu combined for five pins on the day, dominating their opponents to capture gold.
Newark man convicted of attempted aggravated arson
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Dec. 15 that an Essex County jury has convicted Delvin Wilson, 56, of Newark, of second-degree attempted aggravated arson and third-degree making terroristic threats. On Oct. 13, 2021, at about 3:20 a.m., Wilson was captured on video...
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
East Orange Basketball Hall of Fame accepts nominees for second induction class
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame is accepting nominees for its second induction class. To nominate, go to eohsbballhalloffame.com. The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame had a great turnout at its inaugural induction ceremony held at the Appian Way restaurant and banquet hall in Orange on Friday night, May 20.
