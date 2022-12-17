Read full article on original website
Winter officially began Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday marked the first official day of Winter, or Winter Solstice. It’s also the shortest day of the calendar year for the northern hemisphere because the sun is appearing at its most southerly spot, right above the Tropic of Capricorn. Appropriately it’s the exact opposition...
Orangeburg opening Warming Center for cold weather this weekend
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. Members of the public can...
Transitions homeless shelter open during frigid weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. Last night we are told the shelter had well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below...
"Snow Day" for students at Hyatt Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wintry surprise for students before they leave school on holiday break at Hyatt Park Elementary. "It's very surprising for me and so exciting," says Briella Strickland a student at the school. She and her classmates danced under the snow, and met Santa and talked about...
Columbia Fire hosts 3rd annual food drive
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia – Richland Fire department held their third annual ‘Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive’ Wednesday. Volunteers banded together to make sure that families in need throughout the city of Columbia will have food on their table during the holiday season. This year , the Department was able to collect more than enough non perishable food to feed some three hundred households. Those items were collected and then delivered to families facing financial challenges this holiday season.
Snow day at Hyatt Park Elementary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It was snowing in Columbia today but only students at Hyatt Park Elementary School got to see it. Students at Hyatt Park Elementary had a snow day, thanks to snow machines donated by Riverbank Zoo & Garden and St. Michael’s and All Angels Church.
West Columbia City Hall and sanitation services closings for the holidays
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced city hall will be closed beginning December 23 at 12 p.m. The hall will remain closed Dec.26-27 for Christmas, and regular hours will begin again on Dec. 28. The building will be closed on Jan. 2 in observance of...
Columbia announces ‘Capital City Fireworks’ show for New Year’s Eve
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday Columbia announced plans for the annual ‘Capital City Fireworks’ display to ring in 2023. On Saturday, Dec. 31 multiple roads will close near the State House ahead of the fireworks display. Visitors are being encouraged to use free on-street meter parking or complimentary...
‘Honor the Dream’ food drive is underway
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can help the city of Columbia feed hungry families for the holidays. The city’s annual doctor martin Luther King Junior “Honor the Dream” food drive is underway. You can donate at several locations throughout the city through January 9 or online...
Is your home ready for the Christmas weekend freeze? Here's what to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us might have been wishing for a white Christmas, and while it looks to not happen, we will have plenty of cold weather to deal with. With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing, experts recommend you prepare your homes now. "Most people they wait...
Flight cancellations expected ahead of upcoming severe weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The cold we are seeing is just one part of a massive winter storm that is impacting millions of Americans, just as they hit the roads and skies for the holidays. The severe weather is already causing flight cancellations and delays in some areas. ABC’s Reena Roy...
Columbia Fire Dept. urges safety when heating homes this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— As we deal with these cold temperatures, the Columbia Fire Department is urging safety when it comes to heating your home. Fire officials say if you plan on using your fireplace, be sure to have a professional inspect your chimney at least once a year, and a have a sturdy screen to prevent flying sparks.
Columbia Parking cashless payments offered through “ParkHub”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia has introduced a new way to pay for parking. Columbia Parking Services announced earlier this week that they’ll begin using a cashless payment method called Parkhub in addition to the already existing cash and card payment options. A service fee will...
Last-minute gift ideas for Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Christmas holiday is just days away…. Here’s ABC’s Reena Roy with some last-minute gift ideas.
Columbia Animal Services hosting pet adoption special this holiday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You still have time to adopt a pet before the new year!. Columbia Animal Services is hosting a “Home for the Holidays” pet adoption special tomorrow. You can adopt a cat or dog for $25. For more information call Columbia Animal Services at (803)...
Bahakel Entertainment presents Christmas at Dollywood TV Special
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Join Bahakel Entertainment hosts Anna Kooiman and Greg Rowles as they take you to one of our nation’s beloved theme parks during this one-hour original special!. Plus, correspondent Adam Wurtzel will show you some of the best events to go to while visiting Dollywood!. Christmas...
Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
Columbia's biggest 10-year-old boy gets a holiday makeover
We stopped by EdVenture Children's Museum to check out recent updates to the Eddie exhibit, courtesy of Prisma Health.
I-20 blocked earlier due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Happening right now, parts of I-20 remained backed up after flooding early this morning closed the lanes. According to SCDOT, there was flooding on I-20 East Bound near Mile Marker 68. All lanes are back open now but you are urged to use caution.
