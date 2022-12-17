ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Strikes by ambulance staff and nurses to ‘cost lives this week’, fear government insiders

By Kate Ferguson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

STRIKES by ambulance staff and nurses this week will cost lives, government insiders fear.

Emergency plans to try to cope are being hampered by unions’ refusal to say what cover they will provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMRCN_0jmML0MU00
Strikes by ambulance staff and nurses this week will cost lives, government insiders fear Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bJOV_0jmML0MU00
NHS bosses have warned the sick and frail may have to get taxis or drive themselves to hospital instead of using an ambulance Credit: Getty

To limit the danger, hospitals are scrambling to get patients home before nurses strike on Tuesday and paramedics Wednesday.

Forces personnel will drive ambulances but NHS bosses have warned the sick and frail may have to get taxis or drive themselves to hospital.

A government insider said it was difficult to plan as Unite and the GMB “won’t say what they will cover”.

He said: “It makes it very difficult to prepare and it could cost lives.”

No10 has ruled out increasing the pay offer to NHS staff, arguing it would fuel inflation and cost too much.

Yet some government insiders believe there is a path out of the dispute.

The independent pay review body will begin looking at the 2023 wage settlement in February.

It is likely to be higher because of rising inflation and could take the sting out of the current row.

Tory MP Dan Poulter, a doctor, said nurses “do have a point”.

He said the pay review body recommended the current pay increase which many NHS staff have rejected before the Ukraine war sent the cost of living rocketing.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay, described the ongoing strike action as “deeply regrettable”.

He said: “No one wants to see patients put at risk”.

He added: “I’ll make every effort to encourage a reasonable dialogue about maintaining vital emergency services during strikes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFVdB_0jmML0MU00
Health Secretary Steve Barclay described the union action as 'deeply regrettable' Credit: Getty

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations

Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
The Independent

Picture reveals packed hospital corridor where 92-year-old was left for 30 hours

The cousin of a 92-year-old woman who spent 30 hours waiting on a hospital corridor due to a lack of beds has condemned the Conservative government for bringing the NHS “to its knees”.Barry Kushner, 61, said it was “scary” to witness the state of his local hospital after his relative - who was left “delirious” following a bad fall - spent more than a day on a trolley.A shocking photo the father-of-three snapped during their ordeal showed dozens of other patients faced similarly “chaotic” experiences at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.The picture reveals patients waiting to be seen by NHS staff...
The Independent

Health secretary accuses nurses of ‘taking money from operations’ with pay demands

The health secretary has accused nurses poised to strike for higher pay of seeking to grab money badly needed for millions of people who are waiting for NHS surgery.Steve Barclay stuck to his refusal to enter talks about pay – insisting that is a matter for the “independent” review body – despite the health unions’ offer to suspend the strikes if he agreed to do so.Instead, he claimed conceding higher pay would force him to divert funds earmarked for bringing down the record post-Covid treatment backlog, which stands at more than 7 million people.“We’d have to take money away...
BBC

Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel

Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
The Independent

People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis

People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
The Independent

Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike

For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
The Independent

Postal workers begin Christmas strike action over bitter pay dispute

Postal workers at Royal Mail have begun a wave of strikes in the run-up to Christmas that will impact services across the UK. The Communications Workers Union (CWU) have called on their members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to strike on 9 December, 11 December, 14 December and 15 December. The walkouts involve 115,000 workers and are taking place due to a bitter dispute over pay and conditions. The union has said its members want a pay rise that matches the soaring cost of living. The union claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay...
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Train strikes - live: Full list of affected rail lines as walkouts continue

Commuters are facing more travel misery this morning as a fresh strike by railway workers went ahead, with last-ditch talks failing to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have walked out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.The stoppage is hitting 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to travel only if necessary.Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the minister requested further talks between the RMT and employers...
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
The Independent

Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom

A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
916K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy