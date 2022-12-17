Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist Church emphasized the Reason for the seasonCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Local fugitive apprehended in NevadaTracy LeicherReno, NV
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
Related
WHSV
History comes to life at the Silver Lake Mill
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Silver Lake Mill has been around for a very long time, and has seen a lot over its 200 year history. Cheryl Lyons, owner of the Mill, has made it her mission to tell the story of the Mill in the most accessible way possible for people.
WHSV
South River Elementary gives donations to RHSPCA
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday students at South River Elementary School in Grottoes got a visit from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA before their winter break. Students had been bringing in donations for the RHSPCA for the last month. On Wednesday the school welcomed a volunteer from the shelter to collect...
WHSV
Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
WHSV
Staunton Salvation Army expects increase in demand for services this Winter
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Staunton is gearing up for an increase in demand for their services, while at the same time making a last-minute push for donations to their Red Kettle campaign to help cover costs. The arctic conditions coincide with the end of the famous...
WHSV
Massanutten Technical Center administrator spreading cheer as resident ‘Elf on the shelf’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Massanutten Technical Center (MTC), every day feels like a holiday, thanks to MTC’s resident ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Mr. Tinker Claus, also known to students and staff as Assistant Director Chris Dalton. “I started propping myself up on shelves and even in...
WHSV
Broadway community comes together to support football player with Leukemia
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway community is coming together to support one of their own. A few weeks ago Lucas Frank, a JV football player at Broadway was diagnosed with Leukemia. Frank is an eighth grader who played center on the JV football team this fall, after learning of...
FOX Carolina
Professor says he was ‘disturbed’ by swastika banner in Charlottesville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy says he hasn’t attended a political rally since the day he was photographed standing in Charlottesville, Va. more than five years ago. According to his attorney, the computer science professor wasn’t there when self-proclaimed neo-Nazi James Fields crashed his car into a...
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
WHSV
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
WHSV
Bell ringers needed to help get $20,000 by Christmas Eve
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This week marks the end of red kettle for the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army of Staunton is in need of bell ringers to help jingle all the way toward meeting the goal of $70,000. The money goes a long way for the Salvation Army in...
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year
For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
NBC 29 News
Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
wmra.org
Renovations affecting lights at Middle River Regional jail
Renovations at Middle River Regional Jail have affected the lighting system for about six weeks now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Middle River Regional Jail, which houses inmates from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham, is currently undergoing renovations to update the lighting controls throughout the facility.
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are implementing a plastic bag tax. Starting January 1, 2023, each bag will cost $0.05. “I think we should have no plastic bags,” Nancy Hiles Johnson said. Johnson lives in Charlottesville, and says the new tax is a great step towards...
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
cardinalnews.org
At 14 of Virginia’s 39 4-year colleges, most graduates leave the state within a decade of graduation
Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. The school in Charlottesville may be known as the University of...
gmufourthestate.com
YOUNGKIN’S STATEMENTS ON VIRGINIA SHOOTINGS REINFORCE THE NEED FOR GUN REFORM
Saying “here we are again” no longer makes sense. This is no longer a cycle of mass shootings. Instead, we live in a constant state where not a day will go by without a community being affected by gun violence. 28 shootings have resulted in four or more...
NBC 29 News
New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
WHSV
Local outdoor clothing store gives recommendations on cold weather gear
(WHSV) - As brutal cold nears, it may be a good idea to check your wardrobe. If you need to be in the cold, Conor Wells of Walkabout Outfitters in Harrisonburg said certain material is key for winter clothing. “The big thing is making sure you have a material that...
Comments / 2