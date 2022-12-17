ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

History comes to life at the Silver Lake Mill

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Silver Lake Mill has been around for a very long time, and has seen a lot over its 200 year history. Cheryl Lyons, owner of the Mill, has made it her mission to tell the story of the Mill in the most accessible way possible for people.
DAYTON, VA
WHSV

South River Elementary gives donations to RHSPCA

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday students at South River Elementary School in Grottoes got a visit from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA before their winter break. Students had been bringing in donations for the RHSPCA for the last month. On Wednesday the school welcomed a volunteer from the shelter to collect...
GROTTOES, VA
WHSV

Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
BUENA VISTA, VA
WHSV

Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Bell ringers needed to help get $20,000 by Christmas Eve

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This week marks the end of red kettle for the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army of Staunton is in need of bell ringers to help jingle all the way toward meeting the goal of $70,000. The money goes a long way for the Salvation Army in...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year

For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
STAUNTON, VA
wmra.org

Renovations affecting lights at Middle River Regional jail

Renovations at Middle River Regional Jail have affected the lighting system for about six weeks now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Middle River Regional Jail, which houses inmates from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham, is currently undergoing renovations to update the lighting controls throughout the facility.
STAUNTON, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

