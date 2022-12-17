Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
One person dead after crash in northwest Austin
One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene off the US 183 Hwy Svrd. Southbound on Research Blvd. around 8 a.m. ATCEMS initially tweeted one person was out of the car with CPR in progress. Medics say after extensive...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian dies at hospital after struck by vehicle in South Austin
A pedestrian hurt in a collision Sunday night in South Austin later died at a hospital, police say. It happened on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m.
CBS Austin
One displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by candle
Austin — One person is displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD says the fire happened near the intersection of Manor Road and Stafford Street around 12 a.m. Firefighters say a candle caused a mattress to be set on...
fox7austin.com
2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor
AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
Victim confirmed in deadly Bell County rollover crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Texas DPS, one man died in a car crash on State Highway 95 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Sergio Molina Hernandez of Fort Worth, authorities say. According to Texas DPS, Hernandez was traveling...
CBS Austin
Police identify two people killed in Manor crash
The Austin Police Department identified two people that died in a two-vehicle crash in Manor over the weekend. Officers responded to the crash on Saturday around 4:46 p.m. in the 8600 block of East Parmer Lane. The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as 56-year-old Marisela Crayton, was taken...
CBS Austin
One person taken into custody after SWAT incident in south Austin
Austin — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department says police received a call around 1:16 a.m. from a complex on Little Texas Lane. APD says the woman who called was whispering over...
CBS Austin
APD identifies woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Ben White Blvd. service road
Police have identified the woman who died early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened in the 100 block of the East Ben White Boulevard westbound service road, near the South Congress Avenue intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around...
fox7austin.com
SWAT situation ends with man in custody in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a SWAT situation has come to an end in South Austin with one person in custody. Police tell FOX 7 that it started with a family disturbance/violence call at 1:17 a.m. in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane. They say, when officers arrived,...
Driver left after deadly crash in southeast Austin, victim unidentified
The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday involving a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred Dec. 16.
CBS Austin
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter for South Austin crash that left two dead
A man has been arrested for a crash early Sunday morning in South Austin that killed two people riding a motorcycle. It happened in the 500 block of East Ben White Boulevard westbound service road, just west of the intersection with I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
CBS Austin
Police searching for homicide suspect who shot driver pulled from Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police say they are still searching for the suspect who fatally shot a man as he was driving near Auditorium Shores early Monday morning. It happened in the 1100 block of West Riverside Drive, just east of the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge over Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin.
fox7austin.com
Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
CBS Austin
Austin Police seek help locating wanted fugitive
Police in Austin are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. The Austin Police Department Family Violence Unit says 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
Police investigating suspicious death after man pulled from vehicle in Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the pedestrian bridge at Lady Bird Lake. According to a spokesperson for APD, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, officers responded to a crash/hot shot call near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and West Riverside Drive in Downtown Austin.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.
APD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple cars on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple cars on I-35 in Austin Saturday afternoon. According to the Austin Police Department, the auto-pedestrian crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound near 51st Street. Police said the pedestrian was hit by several cars although...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.
Comments / 1