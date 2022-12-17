ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

CBS Austin

One person dead after crash in northwest Austin

One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene off the US 183 Hwy Svrd. Southbound on Research Blvd. around 8 a.m. ATCEMS initially tweeted one person was out of the car with CPR in progress. Medics say after extensive...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian dies at hospital after struck by vehicle in South Austin

A pedestrian hurt in a collision Sunday night in South Austin later died at a hospital, police say. It happened on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by candle

Austin — One person is displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD says the fire happened near the intersection of Manor Road and Stafford Street around 12 a.m. Firefighters say a candle caused a mattress to be set on...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor

AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
MANOR, TX
KCEN

Victim confirmed in deadly Bell County rollover crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Texas DPS, one man died in a car crash on State Highway 95 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Sergio Molina Hernandez of Fort Worth, authorities say. According to Texas DPS, Hernandez was traveling...
BELL COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify two people killed in Manor crash

The Austin Police Department identified two people that died in a two-vehicle crash in Manor over the weekend. Officers responded to the crash on Saturday around 4:46 p.m. in the 8600 block of East Parmer Lane. The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as 56-year-old Marisela Crayton, was taken...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person taken into custody after SWAT incident in south Austin

Austin — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department says police received a call around 1:16 a.m. from a complex on Little Texas Lane. APD says the woman who called was whispering over...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT situation ends with man in custody in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a SWAT situation has come to an end in South Austin with one person in custody. Police tell FOX 7 that it started with a family disturbance/violence call at 1:17 a.m. in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane. They say, when officers arrived,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police seek help locating wanted fugitive

Police in Austin are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. The Austin Police Department Family Violence Unit says 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple cars on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple cars on I-35 in Austin Saturday afternoon. According to the Austin Police Department, the auto-pedestrian crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound near 51st Street. Police said the pedestrian was hit by several cars although...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.
ELGIN, TX

