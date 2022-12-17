ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Vikings came back from down 33-0 to force overtime

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings had nothing going for them in the first half on Saturday.

And by nothing, we don’t only mean the zero on the scoreboard.

They were trailing 33-0 and seemed on the verge of a humiliating defeat.

But that’s why they play four quarters.

The Vikings managed to rally against the Indianapolis Colts for 36 second-half points while allowing a lone field goal to tie the score at 36-36 and send the game to overtime.

How did it happen?

TD

8:22

K.J. Osborn Pass From Kirk Cousins for 2 Yds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.

7 plays, 88 yards, 2:54

33 7

FG

4:53

Chase McLaughlin Made 52 Yd Field Goal

6 plays, 26 yards, 3:29

36 7

TD

1:13

C.J. Ham 1 Yd Rush, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.

8 plays, 75 yards, 3:40

36 14

4TH QUARTER IND MIN

TD

12:53

Justin Jefferson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 8 Yds Greg Joseph Made Ex. Pt

6 plays, 61 yards, 2:14

36 21

TD

5:30

Adam Thielen Pass From Kirk Cousins for 1 Yd, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.

5 plays, 50 yards, 1:36

36 28

TD

2:15

Dalvin Cook Pass From Kirk Cousins for 64 Yds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Cousins pass to T.Hockenson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

1 play, 64 yards, 0:13

36 36

The Colts allowed 33 points in their previous fourth quarter against Dallas in Week 13. That means they have allowed 55 points in their last two fourth quarters.

Some of the highlights:

